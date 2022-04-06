Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 5
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Baseball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 05, 2022 10:36 PM
Share

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Lake City 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa#007#000#1#—#8#10#1
Lake City#100#000#0#—#1#3#1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Meyer 3-for-4, 1 R; Liffrig 1-for-4, 1 R; Mercer 3-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Lochner 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Ohm 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Meyer (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Mercer 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 21 K.
Lake City: Jon Harvey 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Riley Forbes 1-for-3; Ethen Brunkow 1-for-2; Johan Zorn 1-for-4. Pitchers: Jon Harvey 7 (LP) IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
April 05, 2022 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
April 05, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
John Marshall vs Mankato East Girls Basketball
Prep
JM longtime coach Schroeder calling it quits
John Marshall girls basketball head coach Phil Schroeder is stepping down after nine years on the job.
April 05, 2022 04:25 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Mayo Baseball - Ian Regal
Prep
Regal already a hit, now he aims to pitch
Left-hander Ian Regal had a stellar sophomore season at the plate for the Mayo baseball team. This spring the junior could be one of the Spartans' top pitchers, too
April 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck