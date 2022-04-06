Baseball results for Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Lake City 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa#007#000#1#—#8#10#1
Lake City#100#000#0#—#1#3#1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Meyer 3-for-4, 1 R; Liffrig 1-for-4, 1 R; Mercer 3-for-4, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 1 R; Lochner 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Ohm 1-for-3, 1 R. Pitchers: Meyer (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Mercer 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 21 K.
Lake City: Jon Harvey 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Riley Forbes 1-for-3; Ethen Brunkow 1-for-2; Johan Zorn 1-for-4. Pitchers: Jon Harvey 7 (LP) IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.
