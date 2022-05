Baseball results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Owatonna 11, John Marshall 6

Nick Williams went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and the Huskies capitalized off of six Rockets' errors to get past JM.

The Rockets (4-8, 2-6) trailed 7-1 but a five-run fourth made it a game. Xavier Flatt and Jacob Schmidt each went 2-for-3, while Nolan Wayne had two RBIs to lead the Rockets. But six errors led to seven unearned runs for the Huskies (6-8, 2-6).

Owatonna#210#402#2#—#11#10#2

John Marshall#001#500#0#—#6#10#6

Owatonna: Nick Williams 3-for-5, 4 RBI, 2 R; Mitch Seykora 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 SB; Caleb Vereide 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 R. Pitchers: Caleb Vereide (WP) 4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Chris Homuth 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; Mitch Seykora 2 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

John Marshall: Xavier Flatt 2-for-3 1 R; Jacob Schmidt 2-for-3 1 RBI; Nolan Wayne 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Aiden Smoley (LP) 5 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Christian Wojtkiewicz 2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

Notes: Owatonna is 6-8 overall and 2-6 in the Big Nine; JM is 4-8, 2-6.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE