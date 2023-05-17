Baseball results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

John Marshall 7, Faribault 2

FARIBAULT — Adam Hegrenes pitched and hit John Marshall past Faribault, the Rockets winning 7-2 in Big Nine Conference action.

Hegrenes went 3-for-4 from the plate with two RBIs. As JM’s starting pitcher, he lasted 5 2/3 innings and allowed just three hits and two runs, neither of them earned. He struck out five.

Ethan Loos had a pair of hits for JM. The Rockets are 5-8 in the Big Nine, 5-10 overall. Faribault is 0-12, 2-13.

John Marshall#012#004#0#—#7#11#2

Faribault#002#000#0#—#2#4#2

John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Ethan Loos 2-for-3. Pitchers: Adam Hegrenes (WP) 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Gavin Konz (S) 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Faribault: Hudson Dillon 2-for-4, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Ayden Qualey (LP) 5.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Michael Crone 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Riley Mason 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Austin 8, Century 5

AUSTIN — Austin scored six runs in the third inning and ran off with an 8-5 win over Century in Big Nine Conference play.

The Packers finished with 11 hits compared to six for Century.

Nick Robertson pitched six innings for Austin, allowing five hits and three runs, just one of them earned.

Ryan Ohm and Jack Eustice each had two hits for Century which slipped to 3-6 in the Big Nine Conference and overall. Austin is 6-6, 7-7.

Ethan Anderson, Kody Blom and Isaac Osgood each had two hits for Austin.

Century#000#102#2#—#5#6#2

Austin#006#200#x#—#8#11#3

Century: Blake Baudoin 1R; Ryan Ohm 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Jack Eustice 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle 2 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 R. Pitchers: No stats provided.

Austin: Nick Robertson 1-for-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 1-for-3, 1 R; Isaac Osgood 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Isaac Stromlund 1-for-4, 1 R, 2 SB; Ethan Anderson 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Kody Blom 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Brayden Bishop 1-for-3, 1 R; Samuel Winkels 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Nick Robertson 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Sam Oelfke 1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

CHATFIELD — Chatfield pitcher Sully Ferguson tossed a two-hitter over five innings and Carter Daniels allowed one hit in two innings as the Gophers beat Lourdes 5-4 in non-conference action.

Jack Dornack’s sacrifice fly with one out scored Drew O’Connor from third base in the seventh inning for the winning run. Chatfield scored three times in the sixth inning.

Chatfield moved to 13-4 overall.

Lourdes#000#040#0#—#4#3#2

Chatfield#001#003#1#—#5#7#3

Lourdes: Pitchers: Aidan Jahns LP 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

Chatfield: Pitchers: Sully Ferguson 5 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K; Carter Daniels 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

NON-CONFERENCE

Randolph#000#000#0#—#0#1#2

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#103#031#x#—#8#9#0

Randolph: Noah Girgen 1-for-3. Pitchers: T. Zingler(LP) 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; R Kriesel 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Jameson Brinkman 4-for-4, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R; Tucker Johnson 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Nolan Welke 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Logan Dittrich 2-for-4, 2 R. Pitchers: Nolan Welke (WP) 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 12 K; Ben Suntken 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

