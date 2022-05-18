Baseball results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Lourdes 4, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA — Carter Wenszell tossed a three-hit shutout as Lourdes topped Caledonia 4-0 in non-conference play on Tuesday in a battle of Section 1AA contenders.

Wenszell, a senior, struck out six and walked two in his gem.

Lourdes was held to just two hits, but the Eagles made them count. Sam Stanley hit a hard line drive to center field that skipped past the center fielder and two runs scored during a three-run first inning. In the fifth inning, Joe Sperry hit his sixth home run of the year.

Thane Meiners suffered the loss and just one of the three runs he allowed in four innings was earned.

Lourdes improves to 12-4 while Caledonia falls to 10-7.

Lourdes#300#010#0#—#4#2#1

Caledonia#000#000#0#—#0#3#4

Lourdes: Sam Schneider 1 R; Sam Stanley 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Joe Sperry 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Seth Haight 1 SB; Isaac Wenszell 1 R. Pitcher: Carter Wenszell (WP) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Caledonia: Gabe Morey 1-for-2; Hunter Goetzinger 1-for-2; Ayden Goetzinger 1-for-3. Pitchers: Thane Meiners (LP) 4 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K; Tristan Augedahl 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Ayden Goetzinger 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Faribault 5, John Marshall 1

ROCHESTER — Ayden Qualey tossed a five hitter and did not allow a run until the seventh inning as Faribault topped John Marshall 5-1 in Big Nine Conference play.

Aiden Tobin went 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI for the Falcons.

Jayden Guillette drove in a run for JM in the seventh inning while Xavier Flatt, Tyler Motley and Jacob Schmidt all hit doubles for the Rockets.

Faribault 5, John Marshall 1

Faribault#020#300#0#—#5#6#2

John Marshall#000#000#1#—#1#5#2

Faribault: Aiden Tobin 3-for-5, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Hunter Nelson 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Michael Crone 1-for-5 1 R; Braeden Mensing 1-for-1. Pitcher: Ayden Qualey (WP) 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

John Marshall: Xavier Flatt 1-for-4, 1 2B; Jayden Guillette 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Tyler Motley 1-for-3, 1 2B; Jacob Schmidt 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Aiden Smoley 1-for-3. Pitchers: Nolan Satre (LP) 3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 6 BB, 5 K; Christian Wojtkiewicz 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 4 K.

Mankato East 6, Mayo 2

ROCHESTER — Mankato East scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Mayo 6-2 in Big Nine Conference action.

Jacob Eggert threw five innings of scoreless relief for the win.

Ian Regal held East to one run through the first six innings before wearing down in the seventh. He struck out 12, allowed four hits and walked four in 6 2/3 innings. Regal was 2-for-4 with a double at the plate.

"We were sluggish and delivered an overall poor team effort," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "East played hard the whole game and earned the it. We didn't deserve to win. We need to put it behind us and have a stronger focus on finishing out the season and get ready for playoffs."

Mayo (11-7, 7-4 Big Nine) will play at John Marshall at 5 p.m. Thursday at John Adams Middle School.

Mankato East 6, Mayo 2

Mankato East#100#000#5#—#6#7#1

Mayo#020#000#0#—#2#5#2

Mankato East: Hunter Milow 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Matt Werk 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R; Jacob Eggert 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI; Dylan Kopesky 1-for-4; Logan Swalve 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Carson Graves 2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K; Jacob Eggert (W) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Mayo: Chase Gasner 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Carson Beavers 1-for-3; Spencer Kober 1 R; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 2B; Liam Dahl 1 R; Kyle Prindle 1-for-3, 1 2B. Pitchers: Ian Regal (LP) 6 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 12 K; Kyle Prindle 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Stewartville 12, Pine Island 4

Stewartville#302#007#0#—#12#9#2

Pine Island#030#010#0#—#4#8#7

Stewartville: Owen Sikkink 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R; Riley Eickhoff 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Isaac Larson 3-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Brady Pickett 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Ty Horgen 1-for-3, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB. Pitcher: Colton Parker (WP) 5 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K.

Pine Island: Brandon Week 1-for-2; Luke Sems 1-for-2, 1 R; Carl Schutz 1-for-2, 1 R; Johnny Bauer 2-for-4, 1 R; Landon Lowrie 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Carl Schutz (LP) 5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Chatfield 13, Rushford-Peterson 1

Rushford-Peterson#001#00#—#1#2#3

Chatfield#055#3#—#13#18#1

Rushford-Peterson: Pitchers: Rylan Schneider (LP) 2 1/3 IP, 11 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

Chatfield: Luke Carrier 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Connor Jax 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 R; Carter Daniels 1-for-3, 1 2B; Jack Dornack 2-for-3, 1 R; Jackson Schild 3-for-3, 3 R; Caden Nolte 3-for-3, 3 RBI. Pitchers: Drew Schindler 1 IP, 0 H; Drew O’Connor (WP) 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Caden Boyum 1 IP, 1 H.

Notes: With the win, Chatfield moves to 15-1 on the season.

GOPHER CONFERENCE