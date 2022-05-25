SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 24, 2022

By Staff reports
May 24, 2022 10:28 PM
Mayo 11, John Marshall 3

Mayo came up with an emphatic win over John Marshall, riding 15 hits to beat the Rockets 11-3.

Chase Gasner, Jason Leimbek, Danny Cranston, Zach Condon, Ian Regal and Jonah Elleckson each had two hits for the Spartans. Gasner homered.

Kasey Carlson was the winning pitcher for Mayo, which used three itchers. Carlson worked three innings.Ian Regal also pitched three innings.

“We really swung the bats well,” Mayo coach Tom Senne said. “We had a lot of solid contact and pitched well. Our pitchers were fantastic. They settled in well and attacked the zone. We do need to sharpen up our defense (three errors). We are giving teams too many outs that need to be made.”

Mayo is 7-4 in the Big Nine Conference and 12-8 overall.

Mayo 11, John Marshall 3
Mayo#531#011#0#—#11#15#3
John Marshall#000#030#0#—#3#2#0
Mayo: Chase Gasner 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R; Kasey Carslon 1 RBI; Mason Leimbek 2-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Danny Cranston 2-for-3, 1 2B; Payton Kor 1 R, 1 SB; Zach Condon 2-for-2, 1 RBI; Ian Regal 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jacob Brown 1 RBI; Liam Dahl 1 R; Josh Auger 1-for-1, 1 R; Kyle Prindle 2 R; Jackson Lesmeister 1-for-2; Jonah Alleckson 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Nolan Thompson 1-for-2. Pitchers: Grant Woodcock 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Kasey Carslon (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Ian Regal 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K.
John Marshall: Carter Blotch 1 R; Zach Carr 1-for-3, 1 2B; Xavier Flatt 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: N. Satre (L) 2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 0 K; C. Blotch 2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; J. Guillette 2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 9, Winona 0
Winona#000#000#0#—#0#4#2
400#230#X#—#9#7#1
Winona: Eli Denisen 1-for-3; Carter Shields 1-for-2; Carson Jones 1-for-3; Cody Hundorf 1-for-2. Pitchers: Carson Jones (L) 2.00 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Cole Schossow 2.00 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Payton Eastep 1.33 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Nathan Brand 0.67 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Stewartville: Parker Klavetter 2-for-3 2 2B; Miles Hettinger 1-for-3 2 RBI; Brady Pickett 1-for-3; Ty Horgen 1-for-2 2 R; Eston Paulson 1-for-1 1 R; Elijah Klavetter 1-for-4 2 RBI. Pitchers: Miles Hettinger 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
Notes: Stewartville is 12-7 overall; Winona is 10-10.

