Baseball results for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

John Marshall 6, Northfield 3

The Rockets scored four runs in the sixth to slip past the Raiders and improve to 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the Big Nine.

Adam Hegrenes delivered an RBI single and Jake Schmidt came through with a two-run double in the sixth. Xavier Flatt homered for JM as he and Schmidt both finished 2-for-3. Christian Wojtkiewicz picked up the win after allowing one unearned run 2 1/3 innings of relief.

John Marshall 6, Northfield 3

Northfield#101#001#0#—#3#6#2

John Marshall#011#004#X#—#6#7#1

Northfield: Tate Journell 1-for-3, 2 R, 1 SB; Tyler Hughes 1-for-3 1 SB; Joey Malecha 1-for-3 1 RBI; Adam Wiese 1-for-4 1 RBI. Pitchers: Nolan Stepka (LP) 5 2/3 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Isaiah Stiner 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

John Marshall: Xavier Flatt 2-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R; Jayden Guillette 1-for-3 1 2B; Adam Hegrenes 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jacob Schmidt 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Nolan Satre 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Christian Wojtkiewicz (WP) 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Aiden Smoley (S) 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Notes: JM is 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Nine; Northfield is 3-5, 3-3.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 4, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 0

Fillmore Central-Lanesboro#000#000#0#—#0#7#1

Plainview-Elgin-Millville#201#001#x#—#4#6#1

Fillmore Central/Lanesboro: Cooper Ferrie 2-for-3; Stephan Schultz 3-for-4; Bryce Corson 2-for-4. Pitchers: Cooper Ferrie (LP) 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 6 K.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville: Baden Fenton 1-for-3 1 R; Jason Feils 1-for-3 1 R; Matthew Keller 2-for-2, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R; Johhny Evers 1-for-3; Jameson Brinkman 1-for-3 2 RBI. Pitchers: Jameson Brinkman (WP) 7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 12 K.

La Crescent 15, St. Charles 5

St. Charles#210#02#—#5#8#4

La Crescent#452#22#—#15#7#1

St. Charles: Blake Neumann 1-for-2; Carson Sanders 2-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Tytan Small 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R. Pitchers: Henry Davidson 2 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K; Dillon 1Frey 1 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Blake Walters 1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 K.

La Crescent: Karson Pape 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Eli McCool 1-for-1, 3 R; Jameson Elsen 1-for-1, 2 R; Zack Bentzen 3 RBI; Kale Baker 1-for-2, 2 RBI, 1 R; Logan De Boer 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Jack Welch (WP) 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Cameron Manske 1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

