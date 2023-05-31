Baseball results for Tuesday, May 30, 2023

SECTION 1AAA SEMIFINALS

Byron 8, Red Wing 2

RED WING — Byron pulled off a slight upset, beating No. 2 seed Red Wing 8-2 in the Section 1AAA winners-bracket semifinals.

Byron is seeded third and moved to 16-5.

Byron had plenty of offense, finishing with 12 hits. Kaelin Huebert was 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the Bears. Reid Bielen and Tyler Fox each had two hits.

Gavin Bartel got the pitching win. He worked all seven innings and allowed just four hits. Byron committed just one error.

Lou DeJong went 3-for-3 for the Wingers (14-8).

ADVERTISEMENT

Byron 8, Red Wing 2

Byron#021#410#0#—#8#12#1

Red Wing#000#101#0#—#2#4#5

No. 3 Byron: Reid Bielen 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 R; Tyler Fox 2-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Owen Jefferson-Kroc 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R; Isaiah Brennan 1-for-5, 2 R; Jake Coshenet 1-for-4, 1 R; Quentin Holmes 1-for-3; Kaelin Huebert 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Spencer Nierman 0-for-3, 1 R; Nick Netzke 1-for-4, 1 R. Pitchers : Gavin Bartel 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

No. 2 Red Wing: Reid Hartmann 1-for-3, 1 2B, 2 R; Tyler Rodgers 1-for-3; Will Jacobson 0-for-2 1 RBI; Lou DeJong 3-for-3; Abe Reinitz 1-for-3. Pitchers : Will Hanisch 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K; Logan Norquist 3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K.

ELIMINATION ROUND

Austin 10, Faribault 7

AUSTIN — Austin committed four errors but still had enough to get past No. 8 seed Faribault 10-7.

The No. 5-seeded Packers finished with 10 hits. Dakota Retterath, Nick Robertson, Ethan Anderson and Isaiah Conway each had two hits. Robertson and Conway each doubled and tripled.

The Packers moved to 8-12 while Faribault ended 3-18.