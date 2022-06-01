Baseball results for Tuesday, May 31, 2022
SECTION 1AA WEST
LOSER-OUT FINAL
Pine Island 5, Cannon Falls 3
Pine Island#000#003#2#—#5#7#2
Cannon Falls#012#000#0#—#3#5#4
No. 4 Pine Island: Nick Bauer 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Brandon Week 1-for-3; Carl Schutz 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Dale 1-for-3; Riley Kuehl 2-for-4, 1 R; Johnny Bauer 1-for-4. Pitchers: Carl Schutz 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Matt Horkey (WP) 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.
No. 2 Cannon Falls: Will Johnson 1-for-1, 1 RBI; Ari Wells 1-for-3, 1 R; Jonny Monson 1-for-4, 1 R; Preston Carlisle 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Beau Zimmerman 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Jadan Winchell (LP) 7 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
Notes: Pine island is 11-11 overall.
