Baseball results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

ROCHESTER — Mayo overcame a slow start to defeat Century 11-4 in Big Nine Conference play.

The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after half an inning before Mayo battled back.

"We had a rough first inning," Mayo coach Tom Senne said. "We labored on the mound, made a couple mistakes behind our pitcher and Century put some good swings on the ball."

Ian Regal did not allow a run after the first inning and he pitched the first four innings to earn the win. Zach Condon followed with three scoreless innings for a save.

Mayo had two huge hits during a six-run fourth inning to take a 7-4 lead. With two outs, Ethan LaBrash had a base-clearing double to left center to tie the game. Mason Leimbek followed with a three-run homer to left field two hitters later to give Mayo the lead.

Century left-hander Mike Ruff entered the game not having allowed a run in 11 1/3 innings. He suffered the loss, allowing five runs, four earned, in 3 2/3 innings.

"Ruff kept our hitters in check for the first few innings," Senne said. "He was good tonight, we just got to him in the fourth inning."

Harrison Esau went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Century and Owen Kelly was 2-for-4 with a double.

Mayo (10-3, 8-2 Big Nine) plays at Coon Rapids 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Century hosts John Marshall in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Century#400#000#0#—#4#6#3

Mayo#010#631#x#—#11#6#1

Century: Peyton Milene 1 R; Blake Baudoin 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Ryan Ohm 1 R; Nicholas Rochelle 1 R; Harrison Esau 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI; Owen Kelly 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB; George Boyce 1-for-4, 1 RBI. Pitchers: Mike Ruff (LP) 3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K; George Boyce 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Owen Kelly 1 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.

Mayo: Sam Hruska 1 R; Mason Leimbek 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Reid McGovern 2 R; Carson Beavers 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 R, 1 SB; Connor Dahl 1 R; Chase Gasner 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 R; Spencer Kober 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Ethan LaBrash 1-for-3, 1 2B, 3 RBI; Alex Sadowy 1 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Ian Regal (WP) 4 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Zach Condon (Sv) 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

Owatonna 8, John Marshall 4

ROCHESTER — Mitch Seykora hit a home run and drove in three runs and also allowed just two hits through the first 6 1/3 innings to earn the win Owatonna defeated John Marshall 8-4 in Big Nine Conference play.

Teagun Ahrens also hit a home run and had two RBIs for the Huskies (6-5, 5-4 Big Nine). Owatonna scored three times in the top of the first and then scored the game's final three runs after JM pulled within 5-4 after three innings.

Losing pitcher Aaron Terpstra went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for the Rockets (4-9, 4-8 Big Nine).

Owatonna 8, John Marshall 4

Owatonna#302#102#0#—#8#9#2

John Marshall#022#000#0#—#4#2#4

Owatonna: Teagun Ahrens 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R; Mitch Seykora 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Mitch Seykora (WP) 6 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Michael Reinardy 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

John Marshall: Aaron Terpstra 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Aaron Terpstra (LP) 5 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Gavin Konz 2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Stewartville 6, Lourdes 1

STEWARTVILLE — Colton Parker tossed one-hit shutout ball over the first five innings while striking out six as Stewartville defeated Lourdes 6-1 in Hiawatha Valley League play.

Owen Sikkink went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases for the Tigers while Reed Neubauer went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. The Tigers are now 10-3 and lead the HVL with a 7-1 record.

Lourdes finished with just two hits, one each by Jack McCabe and Nick Bowron. Ben Reiland, who allowed six earned runs over the first four innings, took the loss.

The Eagles drop to 2-8, 1-7 in the HVL.

Stewartville 6, Lourdes 1

Lourdes#000#000#0#—#0#2#1

Stewartville#101#400#x#—#6#10#2

Lourdes: Jack McCabe 1-for-3; Nick Bowron 1-for-2. Pitchers: Ben Reiland (L) 4 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Patrick Streefland 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

Stewartville: Titan Klunder 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Owen Sikkink 3-for-4, 3 R, 3 SB; Reed Neubauer 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Carter Miller 1-for-3; Colton Parker 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Brady Pickett 1-for-3, 1 R; A.J. Hebl 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Colton Parker (WP) 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 6 K; Logan Skustad (Sv) 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.

