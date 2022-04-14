Baseball results for Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Owatonna 5, John Marshall 4

OWATONNA — The Rockets staked an early 4-0 lead on four unearned runs, but the Huskies had the last laugh.

Owatonna (1-0) scored five unanswered and won the contest on a passed ball with the bases loaded in the seventh to win its opener.

Zach Carr threw the ball well on the mound for John Marshall (0-3), allowing four runs — two earned — on just three hits with 13 strikeouts. Aiden Smoley went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Cayden Cherevko doubled to lead the Rockets' offense.

John Marshall#013#000#0#—#4#3#3

Owatonna#000#022#1#—#5#3#2

John Marshall: Cayden Cherevko 1-for-2 1 2B; Aiden Smoley 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers : Zach Carr 6.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 13 K; Adam Hegrenes (LP) 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.

Owatonna: Nick Williams 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Dylan Maas 1-for-2, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R. Pitchers: Addison Andrix 3.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Chris Holmuth (WP) 3.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Notes: Game played as non-conference. John Marshall is 0-3 overall; Owatonna is 1-0.

Mayo 15, Faribault 2 (5)

The Spartans took advantage of walks and errors early, scoring eight times in the second inning, before securing the five inning victory against the Falcons.

The Spartans also smashed 13 hits with eight going for extra bases, thanks, in part to Kyle Prindle and Jonah Alleckson.

Prindle homered, doubled twice and drove in four runs as part of a 3-for-4 day, while Alleckson smashed two doubles. Mason Leimbek, Chase Gasner and Ian Regal also collected a pair of hits for the Spartans.

Prindle also picked up the win on the mound by allowing two earned runs on four hits to go along with seven strikeouts in four innings.

Mayo (3-0, 2-0) will look to make it a 4-0 start when it hosts Century 5 p.m. Friday.

"We picked up key hits throughout the game to score runs, but left plenty of runners on base. We played a strong game, but still have room to improve," coach Tom Senne said. "Kyle Prindle was very strong on the mound and the runs scored were because of misjudged fly balls. Those are areas that our players just need more reps with being outside. We are happy with where we are at as a team right now, but every player knows they can get better.

Mayo#181#14x#x#—#15#13#1

Faribault#101#00x#x#—#2#4#5

Mayo: Chase Gasner 2-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB; Carson Beavers 0-for-4 1 RBI; Spencer Kober 0-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 R; Mason Leimbek 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 SB; Reid McGovern 0-for-1, 1 R, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 2 R; Liam Dahl 1-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 4 R; Kyle Prindle 3-for-4, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 R; Jonah Alleckson 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 R; Nolan Thompson 0-for-2. Pitchers : Chase Gasner 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Kyle Prindle (W) 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

Faribault: Ayden Qualey 0-for-2 1 R; Aiden Tobin 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R; Brad Sartor 2-for-2, 1 2B, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Ayden Qualey 2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Hunter Nelson (L) 1.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K; Brad Sartor 1.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

