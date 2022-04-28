Baseball results for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Century 2, Mayo 1

Century came out on the winning end of a pitchers duel, beating Mayo 2-1 in Big Nine Conference action.

Ryan Ohm pitched 4 2/3 excellent innings for Century, then was relieved by Matt Haun. Ian Regal went five strong innings for Mayo.

Ohm allowed two hits, one walk and struck out six while allowing one run. Haun struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Regal relieved Chase Gasner and permitted five hits and struck out eight while giving up a single run.

“Ryan Ohm and Ian Regal — who are two of the top pitchers in the conference — were going toe-to-toe on the mound,” Century coach Todd Stellmaker said. “Ryan was on point. He was hitting his spots and making hitters miss. Mayo has a really good lineup, and Ryan really handled the game the way you want your ace to handle it.”

Century took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning when Harrison Esau’s two-out hit scored Jerry Fletcher from second base.

“Harry has been a consistent hitter for us in this young season, and he has been making solid contact,” Stellmaker said. “He was able to get a nice hit to right-center to knock in the winning run.”

Century is 2-1 in the Big Nine and 2-2 overall. Mayo is 5-1, 6-1.

Century 2, Mayo 1

Century#000#101#0#—#2#7#3

Mayo#000#010#0#—#1#4#0

Century: Ben Johnson 1-for-4; Jerry Fletcher 1 R, 1 SB; Harrison Esau 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Ryan Ohm 2-for-4; Aidan Marcou 1-for-3; Matt Haun 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K; Matt Haun (W) 2.1 IP, 3 K.

Mayo: Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 2B; Jacob Brown 1 R; Jonah Alleckson 1-for-2. Pitchers: Chase Gasner (L) 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Ian Regal 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K.

