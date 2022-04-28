SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 27
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Baseball results for Wednesday, April 27, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 27, 2022 08:33 PM
Share

Century 2, Mayo 1

Century came out on the winning end of a pitchers duel, beating Mayo 2-1 in Big Nine Conference action.

Ryan Ohm pitched 4 2/3 excellent innings for Century, then was relieved by Matt Haun. Ian Regal went five strong innings for Mayo.

Ohm allowed two hits, one walk and struck out six while allowing one run. Haun struck out three in 2 1/3 innings of work.

Regal relieved Chase Gasner and permitted five hits and struck out eight while giving up a single run.

“Ryan Ohm and Ian Regal — who are two of the top pitchers in the conference — were going toe-to-toe on the mound,” Century coach Todd Stellmaker said. “Ryan was on point. He was hitting his spots and making hitters miss. Mayo has a really good lineup, and Ryan really handled the game the way you want your ace to handle it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Century took the lead for good in the top of the sixth inning when Harrison Esau’s two-out hit scored Jerry Fletcher from second base.

“Harry has been a consistent hitter for us in this young season, and he has been making solid contact,” Stellmaker said. “He was able to get a nice hit to right-center to knock in the winning run.”

Century is 2-1 in the Big Nine and 2-2 overall. Mayo is 5-1, 6-1.

Century 2, Mayo 1
Century#000#101#0#—#2#7#3
Mayo#000#010#0#—#1#4#0
Century: Ben Johnson 1-for-4; Jerry Fletcher 1 R, 1 SB; Harrison Esau 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Ryan Ohm 2-for-4; Aidan Marcou 1-for-3; Matt Haun 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 R. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 6 K; Matt Haun (W) 2.1 IP, 3 K.
Mayo: Mason Leimbek 1-for-4, 1 SB; Ian Regal 2-for-4, 1 2B; Jacob Brown 1 R; Jonah Alleckson 1-for-2. Pitchers: Chase Gasner (L) 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Ian Regal 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 8 K.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Austin 7, Owatonna 2
Owatonna#010#001#0#—#2#5#3
Austin#110#104#x—#7#9#2
Owatonna: Seykora 2-for-3; Actherkich 1-for-3 1 RBI; Beyer 1-for-3; vereide 1-for-3 2 R. Pitchers: A. Andrix 5.2 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Knutson 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Austin: Kody Blom 1-for-3, 1 R; Peyton Ransom 1-for-1, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R; Dakota Retterath 1-for-3, 1 SB; Nicholas Robertson 2-for-4, 1 2B, 2 RBI; Jared Lillemon 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI; Ronald Wieseler 2-for-3, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB. Pitchers: Sam Oelfke 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K.

Related Topics: BASEBALLPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
A scoreboard of area and city softball games.
April 27, 2022 09:30 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Golf Scores Results graphics
Prep
Golf results for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
April 27, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
April 27, 2022 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Scores of area and city high school games.
April 27, 2022 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports