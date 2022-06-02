Baseball results for Wednesday, June 1, 2022: JM, Mayo still alive in Section 1AAAA play

John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1

OWATONNA — John Marshall got its offense going in full force as the Rockets rolled past Owatonna 11-1 in six innings in a Section 1AAAA elimination game on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Rockets (6-16) are now 1-1 in section play and will face No. 3 Mayo in the next round.

JM collected 11 hits and jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after half an inning. Nolan Satre went 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Rockets, Aiden Smoley was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Adam Hegrenes was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Tyler Motley tossed a three-hitter for the victory. The only run he allowed came on a solo home run by Teagun Ahrens in the sixth inning.

ADVERTISEMENT

No. 5 Owatonna closes the season 9-12.

JM will play Mayo in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Wing. The winner of that game will play again at 4 p.m.

John Marshall 11, Owatonna 1

John Marshall#320#123#—#11#11#0

Owatonna#000#001#—#1#3#4

John Marshall: Adam Hegrenes 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Nolan Satre 2-for-4, 3 RBI; Aiden Smoley 2-for-4, 2 RBI. Pitchers: Tyler Motley (WP) 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 0 K.

Owatonna: Teagun Ahrens 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R.

Lakeville South 5, Mayo 3

Mayo fell just short against No. 2 seed Lakeville South in the second round of the Section 1AAAA baseball tournament, losing 5-3.

No. 3 Mayo slipped to 13-9 overall and will play No. 6 John Marshall at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Red Wing in an elimination game.

Both Lakeville South and Mayo pitched extremely well Wednesday. South limited Mayo to three hits, while Mayo pitchers Kasey Carlson, Zach Condon and Josh Auger limited the Cougars to four hits.

Mayo’s Mason Leimbek hit a three-run home run in the first inning. But the Spartans couldn’t muster much offense after that.

“We had our chances, but could not get a big, timely hit when we needed it,” Mayo coach Tom Senne said. “We left the bases loaded twice and hit into a couple double plays. I don't think we were out-skilled or out-competed. We were out-executed. South got the hits and made the plays when needed. We didn't. For the most part, every player on our team played hard until the end. They played for each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Leimbek was the only Spartan to have more than one hit as he went 2-for-2.

Lakeville South 5, Mayo 3

Mayo#300#000#0#—#3#3#1

Lakeville South#200#021#x#—#5#4#0

No. 3 Mayo: Chase Gasner 0-for-3, 1 R; Spencer Kober 0-for-2; Mason Leimbek 2-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R; Sam Hruska 0-for-1; Zach Condon 0-for-1; Ian Regal 0-for-3; Danny Cranston 0-for-3; Liam Dahl 1-for-3; Kyle Prindle 0-for-3 1 R; Jonah Alleckson 0-for-2. Pitchers: Kasey Carlson (L) 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 9 K; Zach Condon 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Josh Auger 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 0 K.

No. 2 Lakeville South: No stats submitted.

