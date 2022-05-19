SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Baseball results for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
May 18, 2022 09:01 PM
Century 8, Red Wing 4

RED WING — The Panthers rallied from four runs down and picked up a big win to improve to 9-6 overall and 8-2 in Big Nine Conference play.

"This was a big win against a good team," Century coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We got down early, but kept at it and once we got that first run, it really opened things up for us. Ryan Ohm was a bulldog on the mound tonight. He didn't have his best stuff early but he kept grinding away and found ways to get guys out."

The Panthers tallied double digit hits for the third consecutive game as seven different players recorded a hit to help Century overcome a 4-0 deficit after three innings.

Josh and Jerry Fletcher each finished with a pair of runs batted in, while Ohm and Matt Haun each collected two hits. Ohm picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

"Our bats continue to stay hot at the right time," Stellmaker said. "A couple weeks ago our team batting average was below .200. Now we've gotten it up to .239. Getting guys on base and getting hits at the right time takes some of that pressure off our pitchers from having to be perfect."

ADVERTISEMENT

Century 8, Red Wing 4
Century#000#123#2#—#8#10#0
Red Wing#103#000#0#—#4#6#3
Century: Ben Johnson 1-for-4, 1 3B, 3 R, 1 SB; Josh Fletcher 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R; Jerry Fletcher 1-for-3 2 RBI; Harrison Esau 1-for-3 1 2B; Peyton Milene 1 RBI, 1 R; Ryan Ohm 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Jack Eustice 1-for-4 1 R; Matt Haun 2-for-5. Pitchers: Ryan Ohm (W) 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Matt Haun 1 IP.
Red Wing: No stats available.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
