Baseball results for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Century 8, Red Wing 4

RED WING — The Panthers rallied from four runs down and picked up a big win to improve to 9-6 overall and 8-2 in Big Nine Conference play.

"This was a big win against a good team," Century coach Todd Stellmaker said. "We got down early, but kept at it and once we got that first run, it really opened things up for us. Ryan Ohm was a bulldog on the mound tonight. He didn't have his best stuff early but he kept grinding away and found ways to get guys out."

The Panthers tallied double digit hits for the third consecutive game as seven different players recorded a hit to help Century overcome a 4-0 deficit after three innings.

Josh and Jerry Fletcher each finished with a pair of runs batted in, while Ohm and Matt Haun each collected two hits. Ohm picked up the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits with seven strikeouts in six innings.

"Our bats continue to stay hot at the right time," Stellmaker said. "A couple weeks ago our team batting average was below .200. Now we've gotten it up to .239. Getting guys on base and getting hits at the right time takes some of that pressure off our pitchers from having to be perfect."

