Baseball results for Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Lourdes 11, Kasson-Mantorville 0, 5 inn.

The Eagles used a good start from Carter Wenszell and a well-balanced offensive attack to make quick work of the KoMets (1-8 overall).

Wenszell allowed just three hits in five shutout innings and also delivered a solo home run in the fourth. Sam Schneider, Nick Bowron, Joe Sperry and Isaac Wenzell all collected two hits and at least one RBI for the Eagles (7-3). Sophomore Isaac Wenzell also homered and drove in three runs on the day.

Lourdes next travels to Lake City to take on the Tigers in a doubleheader on Friday.

Kasson-Mantorville#000#00#—#0#3#5

Lourdes#406#1x#—#11#11#2

Kasson-Mantorville: Brooks Buchanan 1-for-3; Corbin Horning 1-for-2. Pitchers: Gabe Swarts .1 IP; Jake Hallstrom (LP) 2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Will Resch 1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.

Lourdes: Carter Wenszell 1-for-1, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R; Sam Schneider 2-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R; Sam Stanley 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R; Nick Bowron 2-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R; Joe Sperry 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 R; Isaac Wenszell 2-for-2, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R. Pitchers: Carter Wenszell (WP) 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

