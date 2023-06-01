99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, May 31

Sports Prep

Baseball results for Wednesday, May 31, 2023: Ruff throws no-hitter as Century eliminates JM

A scoreboard of baseball games.

Baseball Scores Results graphic
By Staff reports
Today at 9:39 PM

Century 5, John Marshall 0

ROCHESTER — Sophomore Mike Ruff threw a no-hitter in a Section 1AAAA elimination game as No. 5 seed Century blanked No. 6 John Marshall 5-0.

The left-handed Ruff struck out four and walked two in his no-hit gem.

"Mike was really throwing well tonight," Century coach Todd Stellmaker. "He wasn't blowing anything past anyone. He was mixing things up and keeping the JM hitters off balance and our defense played really well behind him."

Aaron Terpstra threw a solid game for JM but the Panthers had some success scoring a pair of runs in both the second and third innings.

Ryan Ohm went 3-for-4 for Century while Blake Baudoin went 1-for-1 with two RBIs.

"It was about as good of a game as we've played from top to bottom this season," Stellmaker said. "I'm really happy for Mike. He's been a consistent presence for us on the mound this season and being just a sophomore I'm excited to see what he can become as he matures and gets stronger."

JM finishes the season 6-16.

Century (8-12) will face No. 3 Farmington on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Dundas in an elimination game. The Century and Farmington winner will then play the Mayo and Lakeville South loser in the elimination bracket final at 4 p.m.

Century 5, John Marshall 0
John Marshall#000#000#0#—#0#0#1
Century#022#010#x#—#5#9#0
No. 6 John Marshall: Pitchers: Aaron Terpstra (LP) 6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
No. 5 Century: Peyton Milene 1-for-2, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 SB; Blake Baudoin 1-for-1, 2 RBI, 1 R; Ryan Ohm 3-for-4, 1 SB; Jack Eustice 1-for-3, 1 RBI; Jerry Fletcher 2-for-4, 2 R; Harrison Esau 1-for-3. Pitchers: Mike Ruff (WP) 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
