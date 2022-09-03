Behind late pick-six, Mayo wins thrilling season opener over Owatonna

OWATONNA — The last few years, it seems whenever Mayo and Owatonna football get together, the two provide a show worth so much more than the price of admission.

The two didn’t disappoint again on Friday.

And once again, it was Mayo that walked away with the victory.

A pick-six from defensive lineman Ethan Kramer with just over four minutes left proved to be the difference, breaking a 27-all tie and the Spartans iced it from there to pick up a thrilling 34-27 victory over the Huskies Friday night at Owatonna.

"It was a lot like the section championship game,” Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. “Momentum swings, turnovers from both sides, lucky plays, dead tired players form the heat. It was just another epic Mayo, Owatonna matchup.”

It’s the third consecutive victory for Mayo over Owatonna, which included a 38-33 win in last year’s Section 1AAAAA championship.

Carter Holcomb scored the first touchdown of the season with an 11-yard touchdown reception. The junior receiver was a menace for the Owatonna defense throughout the night.

His second receiving touchdown tied it up with 5:39 left in the fourth after the Huskies had pulled ahead late in the third.

Touchdown: Guess who? Mayo’s singular weapon, Holcomb, drifts wide open beyond the defense for long TD. Tied after kick, 27-27. 5:39. Drive looked stopped after INT by Gleason, but pass interference call nullifies it on 3rd down. An unsportsmanlike conduct tacks on another 15. — Jon.Weisbrod (@WeisbrodJon) September 3, 2022

On the ensuing Mayo defensive possession, all-district standout Kramer read the screen pass perfectly, before picking it off and running it back to make it 34-27 with just over four minutes left.

The Mayo defense collected an interception on the next Owatonna drive to end it.

The Spartans will look to keep the momentum going when they host Northfield for the home opener on Friday, Sept. 9.

“I give Owatonna a ton of credit,” Holcomb said. “They are so well-coached, if we see them again, they are going to be a much better team, and I hope we are too. Give our kids a ton of credit, shows they have put the work in and they believe in what we are doing. It’s not just one or a few guys, it’s everybody buying into what we are doing here.”

Mayo 34, Owatonna 27

Mayo#13#0#7#14 — 34

Owatonna#6#7#14#0 — 27