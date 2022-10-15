Bend but don't break, Dover-Eyota's defense comes up big to knock off Goodhue in the PB's game of the week

EYOTA — Bend, don't break.

“That was kind of the motto tonight,” said Dover-Eyota football coach Jon Hauswald, smiling. His team had just finished putting a bow on its convincing 28-7 victory over Goodhue, limiting the Wildcats’ otherwise prolific offense, which entered Friday averaging over 30 points per game, to a single touchdown.

But the Wildcats weren’t shut down entirely. Despite losing by three scores, they ran 58 offensive plays to the Eagles’ 45. Goodhue executed four drives of 11 or more plays in the game. Two of them ended with turnovers on down in Dover-Eyota territory. A third ended with an interception at the Eagles’ 27-yard line.

Opportunities lost.

In the end, it’s about execution, and the Eagles did that on Friday in all phases.

“It’s just a result of our best players making great plays, and we’re trying to put guys in good spots to do that,” said Hauswald, whose team is now one win away from securing the No. 3 seed of the upcoming Section 1AA tournament.

“We have a couple of really good dudes that everybody notices, but we won in the trenches, too, and that’s what really makes everything go, being able to control the line of scrimmage.”

Junior running back Landon Lehnertz is one of those dudes.

Lehnertz willed Dover-Eyota into the end zone on its opening drive, racking up 60 total yards on 10 touches — including 51 on nine rushes — en route to a 13-yard TD run, which capped a 12-play scoring drive that burned up more than eight minutes of the first half. Lehnertz carried the ball 26 times for a game-high 143 yards.

Senior wide receiver Brayden Swee is another dude for the Eagles.

Swee’s impact was felt mostly through the air, as he finished with a game-high 97 receiving yards on just three receptions, two of which went for second-half touchdowns to put the game out of reach for Goodhue late.

“We’re feeling good, but we have a lot of things to fix. I mean, 28-7, you have to be happy about that. It’s awesome,” said junior quarterback Levi Williams, who delivered both of Swee’s touchdown receptions as part of an efficient 4-for-5 night from the pocket.

“We’re feeling positive. We just have to keep going, keep our foot on the gas, and don’t stop. Trust the process.”

“The thing I’m probably most proud of is that our guys really bought into the preparation,” Hauswald said. “That’s kind of a hill that we’ve jumped over in the last couple weeks, as we’ve started to execute really well on a daily basis. And that’s maybe where more of the consistency is leading to better results on Friday night. The guys have bought into that.

“Coach (Ryan) Fogarty has done a really great job with our offense. He’s putting us in really good situations and making it tough on defenses to take all of our weapons away, so. It’s a shoutout to him. It’s a shoutout to our guys.”

Leading 7-0 at halftime, Dover-Eyota stretched its lead to 14 with Swee’s first touchdown catch of the night — a 60-yard catch-and-run early in the third quarter.

Dover-Eyota's Brayden Swee (6) carries the ball as Goodhue's Adam Poncelet (23) closes in during a football game Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Eyota. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

That’s when the Wildcats’ offense finally finished a drive with points.

Goodhue senior quarterback Will Opsahl — who completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 244 yards — spearheaded a 12-play touchdown drive midway through the third quarter to make it a one-score game. Narrowly avoiding a sack on his final attempt of the drive, Opsahl found senior wide receiver Adam Poncelet streaking in the flat, and Poncelet took it from there for a 15-yard TD with 5:51 remaining in the third quarter.

When the clock read 5:30 moments later, the Eagles were back in front by two touchdowns.

It was thanks to yet another two-play scoring drive, D-E's second in a row. Williams got things started with a 35-yard burst up the home side of the field, a rush which ended out of bounds to stop the clock. On the very next play, Lehnertz waltzed in from 20 yards out to make it 21-7.

“We drove but didn’t finish,” Goodhue coach Tony Poncelet said. “I give Dover-Eyota a lot of credit for that. They’re a very good defense, and a very good football team.”

Swee’s second and final touchdown reception was icing on the cake for the Eagles, another pop pass down the middle of the field. This one went for 25 yards to seal it.

“Nobody wants to lose Week 7, because you want to get momentum going into the playoffs. But you know, with our schedule, you’re going to be in a dog fight every week,” Tony Poncelet said. “We knew this was going to be a big game. We knew it was a big seeding game. We’ve got a better game in us if we can make some corrections and keep going.”

As for the Eagles, the No. 3 seed is looming, as are the two programs that will be seeded above them.

But there’s only one team on their mind right now.

“We don’t talk a lot about the other teams. You know, we’re going to talk about Triton, and we’re going to put a plan together to beat Triton,” Hauswald said. “Beyond that, we’re just going to enjoy our time together and enjoy the ride. Hopefully we get to spend another few weeks together here.”

NOTES: The special teams highlight of the night came with just under two minutes to play in the third quarter, as Williams, lining up at quarterback in shotgun formation on fourth down, disguising a pooch-punt attempt, took the resulting snap and booted it inside the Goodhue 1-yard line, untouched; about as close to the goal line as you can possibly get with a punt. … Adam Poncelet caught a game-high 10 passes for 87 yards. Goodhue junior Gavin Schafer added 76 receiving yards of his own on four catches. … Senior running back Malakye Parker piled up 58 hard-earned yards on 20 carries for the Wildcats. Nine of Parker’s carries went for either a loss or no gain, a testament to Dover-Eyota’s stout run defense. … The Eagles travel to Triton for the regular-season finale on Wednesday. Goodhue hosts No. 1 Chatfield the same night, with the section seeding and the prospect of a home playoff game still very much in the balance for the Wildcats.

DOVER-EYOTA 28, GOODHUE 7

G 0-0-7-0 — 7

DE 0-7-14-7 — 28

Second quarter

DE — Landon Lehnertz 13 run (Levi Williams kick), 9:57.

Third quarter

DE — Brayden Swee 60 pass from Williams (Williams kick), 11:17.

G — Adam Poncelet 15 pass from Will Opsahl (Kasen Bigalk kick), 5:51.

DE — Lehnertz 20 run (Williams kick), 5:30.

Fourth quarter

DE — Swee 24 pass from Williams (Williams kick), 4:07.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: G — Malakye Parker 20-58, Gavin Schafer 1-2, Opsahl 3-minus 4; DE — Lehnertz 26-143, Williams 8-51, Swee 2-14, Gavin Gust 2-7, Team 1-minus 2.

PASSING: G — Opsahl 19-32-1-244, Carson Roschen 0-1-1-0, Team 0-1-0-0; DE — Williams 4-5-0-106.

RECEIVING: G — Poncelet 10-87, Schafer 4-76, Roschen 2-59, Justin Buck 3-22; DE — Swee 3-97, Lehnertz 1-9.