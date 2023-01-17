Bennett Berge, Hannah Hanson win individual awards at Rochester sports banquet

ROCHESTER — Bennett Berge is used to being at the Rochester Sports Banquet. But this time instead of just watching from the crowd, he was on center stage.

Berge, who was a 2022 Kasson-Mantorville High School graduate, was one of the main winners at the event on Monday at Rochester Event Center. He was selected as the Male Athlete of the Year.

It is an award that he knows quite a bit about. One of his older brothers, Brady Berge, was a two-time winner of the Male Athlete of the Year. His oldest brother, Broc, was a finalist one year.

“This event I’ve been to for the last 10 years with my brothers, and all the teams of Kasson-Mantorville that have been nominated at this event,” Bennett Berge said. “It’s an awesome event for southeastern Minnesota so to be the winner is an awesome feeling.”

Berge won for his outstanding year of wrestling. He won a fifth Class AA individual state championship as a senior as he finished the season 52-0. He was also one of 10 members of the U-20 USA wrestling team, helping the U.S. place second at the United World Wrestling World Team Trials and earning a silver medal in his weight division.

“Over the past year I think the Junior Worlds silver medal,” Berge said of his biggest accomplishment. “Going across seas and competing for Team USA was definitely the bright spot in the past year.”

Berge is currently a freshman at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D. He was home for the week and was able to attend the event on Monday. Berge is taking a redshirt at SDSU this season, but he is wrestling in some meets unattached at 184 pounds.

“Right now I think I have to shy away from the past and get toward the future and what’s next,” Berge said. “In five, 10 years I can look back and find those moments. But I’ve got some things I want to accomplish first.”

Hannah Hanson, left, poses with former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber at the Rochester Sports Banquet on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at the Rochester Event Center. Hanson, a senior at Mayo, was named Female Athlete of the Year. Leber was the featured speaker. Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin

• Hannah Hanson, currently a senior at Mayo High School, was named the Female Athlete of the Year. Hanson, who is a triplet, is also a standout in three sports for the Spartans. She excels in volleyball, basketball and track and field.

“I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Hanson said of winning the award.

At the Class AAA state track meet, she placed fourth in the state in the 100 hurdles as a junior and fifth in the 300 hurdles. In college, she will play volleyball and run track at Division II Biola University in California.

Hanson gave thanks to her faith, family, friends, teammates and coaches.

“Sports have been such a huge part of my life and have influenced so many things about me,” Hanson said. “They have made me a better leader, friend and a harder worker.”

• Fillmore Central football coach Chris Mensink was named the Coach of the Year.

“I’m very humbled and honored to be mentioned and considered in this group,” Mensink said.

Chris Mensink

He guided Fillmore Central to its first ever state berth in football and the Falcons reached the semifinals before a rally fell just short in a 28-27 loss to Minneota. It was the lone loss for Fillmore Central.

“The coaching profession is so important,” Mensink said. “We get the opportunity to help shape and teach kids life lessons through sports and games that we love. The platform we have is a powerful one that I do not take for granted.”

Mensink was grateful to the sacrifices his family have made that have allowed him to coach for the past 26 years. He noted that coaching has become a year around commitment.

“It’s required me to miss some of my own daughters' events and my wife and family have picked up my slack,” he said.

Mensink gave credit to his assistant coaches and admitted that they have had a big impact on the success of the Fillmore Central football program. He also recalled some advice from his brother many years ago.

“He said surround yourself with great people and that I’ve done,” Mensink said.

• The Chatfield softball team won Team of the Year honors for finishing 28-2 and capturing the Class AA state championship.

The Gophers have worked hard over the years, but they had three driving forces behind their success.

They were inspired by the Chatfield football team that won the Class AA state championship in the fall of 2021.

“We saw the excitement, memories and honor it brought to each of them as well as our Chatfield community,” said Peyton Berg, a senior on the Chatfield softball team. “We were so proud of them and learned so much from watching them earn that state title. We sat together and agreed to commit that type of energy to the sport to see what we could really do.”

The Gophers also wanted to win for the eight seniors on the 2020 team that didn’t get to play their final season due to COVID 19. That Chatfield team was one of the favorites to win a state title.

The players’ true love for the game was their final inspiration and their motto was “Effort and Attitude.”

“We grew up on the diamond together, through the ups and the downs, the snow and the heat, the wins and losses,” Berg said. “We became a family.

“We are so proud we were able to achieve this for Chatfield,” Berg added. “And we’re grateful for the life lessons it taught us along the way.”

• The other seasonal award at the banquet went to the Goodhue County ASD bowling team as it was named the Adaptive Athlete/Team of the Year.

• Rochester's Mac Horvtah, now playing baseball at the University of North Carolina, was named the Post-secondary Male Athlete of the Year.

• Rochester Mayo grad Liv Korngable, who excelled for the University of South Dakota women's basketball team, was named Post-secondary Female Athlete of the Year.

• Pat Lund was given the lifetime achievement award posthumously. He had a 30-year career as a sportscaster for KTTC-TV in Rochester. He died in April of 2022 at the age of 58.