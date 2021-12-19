Berge, Vaughan win individual titles; Kasson-Mantorville places second at Minnesota Christmas Tournament

Bennett Berge wasn't exactly sure where his Minnesota Christmas Tournament championship Santa hat is located.

Well, now he has another one to replace it.

The four-time MSHSL state champion and South Dakota State commit won his second Christmas Tournament title after knocking off Oconto Falls' Clay Whiting 6-5 on Saturday at Rochester Regional Sports Center in what was the premier match of the tournament.

Yet, the 195-pound Berge wasn't the only champion for the KoMets, as fellow senior Logan Vaughan won the 152 title with an impressive 3-1 decision over the defending Class AAA 138-pound state champion, St. Michael's-Albertville Cole Becker.

At the end of the day, it was an impressive overall performance from the KoMets with five grapplers earning medals on their way to a second-place team finish with 177.5 points. St. Michael's-Albertville won with 199.5, while K-M's Section One rival, Simley, finished with 172.5.

"The team competed well today," K-M coach Jamie Heidt said. "We fought hard for a lot of these points. Just proud of the team and guys."

It was Vaughan who started it out for the KoMets.

He entered the title match with two pins, a technical fall and a 9-2 decision, but was seen as the underdog to Becker, who is a University of Colorado commit and a three-time state medalist.

But Vaughan and Becker know each other well.

They're wrestling partners nearly everyday at the Pinnacle Wrestling School in Roseville.

"We have a little bit of a brotherhood," said Vaughan, who placed second at the Minnesota Christmas Tournament as a freshman. "... When I saw him after my semifinal match, I saw him and was like, 'Hey, you ready?' and he jokingly said, 'Don't talk to me.' There's only good feelings there."

Yet, an early takedown from Vaughan in the first period set the tone for the rest of the match before he utilized some hand fighting to wear down Becker. That allowed the St. Cloud State commit to pick up the big win he'd been waiting for.

Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan (left) wrestles St. Michael's-Albertville's Cole Becker during Saturday's Minnesota Christmas Tournament at RCTC. ALEX VANDENHOUTEN

"It feels really good finally getting a big tournament under my belt," Vaughan said. "But this just fuels me up. This is not the end goal. The end goal is a state title."

"Logan is a kid that has had a ton of success in our program, maybe been short of these big titles," Heidt said. "For four years, actually five years, he's been right there. It was great to see him get a championship."

Berge, meanwhile, has won his fair share of championships.

And like many of the others, this one was an absolute battle.

Berge had entered the final with four pins in just 4 minutes and 53 seconds of mat time, having displayed all of his powers. Yet, Whiting of Oconto Falls (Wis.) was a different type of opponent.

Like Berge, the University of Missouri commit and three-time Wisconsin state champion, is considered one of the best prep wrestlers in the country. He has unbelievable strength, as Berge found out when Whiting lifted him off the ground for a takedown and an early 2-0 lead.

"He's a brute," Berge said.

Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge (right) tries to fend off Clay Whiting of Oconto Falls (WI) during the 195-pound title match at Saturday's Minnesota Christmas Tournament at RCTC. ALEX VANDENHOUTEN

But Berge utilized his incredible quickness, attacking the legs of Whiting. He picked up an escape and then a takedown about a minute later to take a 4-2 lead in the second period.

"I wish I would have gotten more leg (cut)backs," Berge said. "Every time I got to his legs, I scored. The more I get to his legs, the more I'm going to score."

Another takedown by Berge gave him a 6-4 lead after Whiting picked up a point on an escape. Whiting added another point on an escape, but Berge mostly controlled the third period en route to the impressive 195-pound title. It came in what was the toughest bracket of the tournament.

"That's one of the hardest brackets you'll find in the nation right now in high school wrestling," Heidt said. "Really highly anticipated and I'm really glad he got that — in his senior year — that type of competition. He wants that type of competition. And finishing in a tough match like that, getting scored on first — you don't see that all the time."

K-M's Cole Glazier dropped his championship bout at 170, a 7-2 decision to Stillwater's Hunter Lyden. Lyden is a two-time state finalist and has committed to the University of Minnesota.

Kail Wynia finished third at 195 pounds after he fell in overtime in the semifinals in a 7-5 decision.

Other notable finishers for the KoMets included Joe Kennedy (sixth, 138), Reed Parrish (seventh, 285) and Dominic Mann (eighth, 160).

"This gives our team confidence, because Simley is always right there, right?" Berge said. "That's who we got to beat."

