Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Stewartville 41, Winona 0
STEWARTVILLE — No. 1-ranked Stewartville kept is record spotless and did it in style, beating Winona 41-0
Stewartville moved to 7-0, while Winona fell to 5-2.
Owen Sikkink finished with three touchdowns, on runs of 7, 1 and 1 yard.
The Tigers rushed for 251 yards and passed for 122. Sikkink piled up 189 yards rushing on 24 carries. Stewartville quarterback Ayden Heider went 15-for-20 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown.
Stewartville built a 21-0 halftime lead as it grabbed control early.
The Tigers limited Winona to 117 yards of offense.
Winona 0-0-0-0 – 0
Stewartville 7-14-7-13 – 41
Century hosted John Marshall for a football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Century defeated John Marshall 34-14.
The Packers gave the No. 8 Spartans a heavy right hook in the first quarter, but the Mayo offense was just simply too much.
