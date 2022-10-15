We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, October 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 14, 2022 09:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Stewartville 41, Winona 0

STEWARTVILLE — No. 1-ranked Stewartville kept is record spotless and did it in style, beating Winona 41-0

Stewartville moved to 7-0, while Winona fell to 5-2.

Owen Sikkink finished with three touchdowns, on runs of 7, 1 and 1 yard.

The Tigers rushed for 251 yards and passed for 122. Sikkink piled up 189 yards rushing on 24 carries. Stewartville quarterback Ayden Heider went 15-for-20 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Stewartville built a 21-0 halftime lead as it grabbed control early.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tigers limited Winona to 117 yards of offense.

Stewartville 41, Winona 0
Winona 0-0-0-0 – 0
Stewartville 7-14-7-13 – 41

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Century, John Marshall football
Prep
Photos: Century, John Marshall football on Oct. 14, 2022
Century hosted John Marshall for a football game on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Century defeated John Marshall 34-14.
October 14, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Austin vs. Mayo football
Prep
Mayo overcomes sluggish start, runs over Austin behind potent rushing attack
The Packers gave the No. 8 Spartans a heavy right hook in the first quarter, but the Mayo offense was just simply too much.
October 14, 2022 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 14, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Top performances for southeastern Minnesota high school teams and athletes on Friday.
October 14, 2022 08:07 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports