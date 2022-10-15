Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022

Stewartville 41, Winona 0

STEWARTVILLE — No. 1-ranked Stewartville kept is record spotless and did it in style, beating Winona 41-0

Stewartville moved to 7-0, while Winona fell to 5-2.

Owen Sikkink finished with three touchdowns, on runs of 7, 1 and 1 yard.

The Tigers rushed for 251 yards and passed for 122. Sikkink piled up 189 yards rushing on 24 carries. Stewartville quarterback Ayden Heider went 15-for-20 passing for 111 yards and one touchdown.

Stewartville built a 21-0 halftime lead as it grabbed control early.

The Tigers limited Winona to 117 yards of offense.

Winona 0-0-0-0 – 0

Stewartville 7-14-7-13 – 41