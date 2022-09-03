Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Stewartville 49, Mankato East 3

MANKATO — Behind an offense that averaged nearly eight yards per play, the Tigers scored 49 unanswered to take the season opener in dominating fashion.

Quarterback Ayden Helder was efficient, completing 10 of 15 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers.

Owen Sikkink hauled in one of those and also had three rushing TDs, finishing with 51 yards rushing on 10 carries. He recorded 100 yards from scrimmage with 49 yards receiving on three receptions.

The Stewartville defense was stout, forcing three turnovers — an interception and two fumbles — while allowing just six first downs.

Stewartville#0#27#22#0#—#49

Mankato East#3#0#0#0#—#3