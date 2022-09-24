We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's Big Southeast District football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 23, 2022 10:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Kasson-Mantorville 46, Albert Lea 0

KASSON — Predictably, Kasson-Mantorville was way too much for Albert Lea, the KoMets slamming to an easy 46-0 win.

K-M moved to 3-1 overall, while the Tigers are now 0-4.

The total offense produced by both teams said it all. The KoMets had 392 yards of offense, 377 of them on the ground. The Tigers finished with 14 offensive yards..

Broc Barwald paced K-M with 134 yards rushing on 21 carries, with two touchdowns. Dominic Mann rushed for 64 yards on five carries.

K-M, which finished with 26 first down (Albert Lea had two), led 26-0 at halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kasson-Mantorville 46, Albert Lea 0
Albert Lea 0-0-0-0 – 0
Kasson-Mantorville 6-20-14-6 – 46

Winona 24, Mankato East 0

WINONA — The Winona defense forced three first half turnovers and used a solid rushing attack to improve to 3-1 overall.

Dominic Davis had a first quarter rushing touchdown and also had a first half interception. Bryan Cassellius also had an interception as well as a 29-yard field goal.

Winona 24, Mankato East 0
Mankato East 0-0-0-0—0
Winona 7-7-0-10—24

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's Mid Southeast District football games.
September 23, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
District 9-South, East football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's District 9-South, East football games.
September 23, 2022 10:14 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's Southeast District football games.
September 23, 2022 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Stewartville vs. Byron Football
Prep
Photos: Stewartville, Byron football on Sept. 23, 2022
Stewartville hosted Byron in a football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Stewartville beat Byron 44-0.
September 23, 2022 09:13 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist