Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

Kasson-Mantorville 46, Albert Lea 0

KASSON — Predictably, Kasson-Mantorville was way too much for Albert Lea, the KoMets slamming to an easy 46-0 win.

K-M moved to 3-1 overall, while the Tigers are now 0-4.

The total offense produced by both teams said it all. The KoMets had 392 yards of offense, 377 of them on the ground. The Tigers finished with 14 offensive yards..

Broc Barwald paced K-M with 134 yards rushing on 21 carries, with two touchdowns. Dominic Mann rushed for 64 yards on five carries.

K-M, which finished with 26 first down (Albert Lea had two), led 26-0 at halftime.

Albert Lea 0-0-0-0 – 0

Kasson-Mantorville 6-20-14-6 – 46

Winona 24, Mankato East 0

WINONA — The Winona defense forced three first half turnovers and used a solid rushing attack to improve to 3-1 overall.

Dominic Davis had a first quarter rushing touchdown and also had a first half interception. Bryan Cassellius also had an interception as well as a 29-yard field goal.

Winona 24, Mankato East 0

Mankato East 0-0-0-0—0

Winona 7-7-0-10—24