Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 10:06 PM
Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13

STEWARTVILLE — Ayden Helder threw for four touchdowns and ran for another TD as Stewartville, ranked No. 2 in Class AAA, rolled past Red Wing 70-13.

Helder was 10-for-15 for 141 yards passing. He also rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Owen Sikkink had a big game on the few touches he had with four total touchdowns. He rushed three times for 55 yard and a TD, caught three passes for 61 yards and two TDs and also returned a punt 40 yards for a touchdown.

Braden Nelson rushed for 107 and a touchdown for Stewartville (5-0) and Tarin Colin added 44 yards rushing and a TD.

Parker Wangen caught a touchdown pass on his only reception and threw a TD pass on his only throw.

Kaleb Hove had a 25-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for both of Red Wing's TD. Hove rushed for 47 yards.

Stewartville had 496 total yards and Red Wing had 155.

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 13
Red Wing 0-7-6-0 — 13
Stewartville 29-21-14-6 — 70

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20

FARIBAULT – Kasson-Mantorville turned a close game early into a route, blasting Faribault 42-20.

The teams were tied at 7-all after the first quarter.

K-M scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to help it to a 28-7 lead.

Kyle Nelson finished with a pair of rushing touchdowns and the quarterback hit Michael Hoff on a 40-yard TD strike.

K-M finished with 351 yards of offense, while Faribault had 253. Broc Barwald rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries for the KoMets. Nelson had 56 yards on nine carries.

Faribault was paced by Braden Schulz’s 130 yards rushing. K-M picked off a pair of Falcons passes.

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Faribault 20
Kasson-Mantorville 7-21-14-0 – 42
Faribault 7-0-0-13 – 20

