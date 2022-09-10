Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7

STEWARTVILLE — Stewartville has now outscored its first two opponents by a combined 120-10.

The latest shellacking came against forever-struggling Albert Lea, with Stewartville scoring 41 first-quarter points and winning 71-7.

Stewartville finished with 293 yards of offense while holding Albert Lea to 108.

The Tigers ran for 227 yards. Owen Sikkink led the way there with 106 yards on just five carries. Trarin Conlin added 54 yards on five carries. Quarterback Ayden Helder was 5-for-6 passing for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Sikkink had Stewartville’s first two touchdowns, the first a 20 yard run, the second a 1-yard burst.

Albert Lea 0 0 0 7 – 7

Stewartville 41 14 16 0 – 71

Byron 21, Faribault 20

FARIBAULT – The Byron football team is showing that it knows how to win.

The Bears moved to 2-0 with their second impressive triumph, knocking off Faribault 21-20. Both teams had entered 1-0.

Faribault went for the win after scoring a touchdown with 1:57 left in regulation. The Falcons’ two-point conversion try – a pass – was batted down by Matt Frigaard to preserve Byron’s win.

“Our kids played hard; they kept battling,” Byron coach Ben Halder said. “We’ve got great senior leadership. That is so helpful.”

Byron scored 14 points in a crucial third quarter. It used a pair of Faribault turnovers to help get those points. Jackson Schnell returned an interception 67 yards, putting Byron in perfect scoring position at the 3-yard line. Later, Max Dearborn had an interception that helped set up that second third-quarter touchdown.

Adam Glynn finished with 176 yard rushing on 28 carries for Byron. Tyler Fox added 39 yards on seven carries, with a touchdown.

Faribault totaled 263 yards of offense, Byron 259.

Bears 21, Faribault 20

Byron 7 0 14 0 – 21

Faribault 0 7 7 6 – 20