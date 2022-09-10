SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, September 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Big Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 09, 2022 10:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7

STEWARTVILLE — Stewartville has now outscored its first two opponents by a combined 120-10.

The latest shellacking came against forever-struggling Albert Lea, with Stewartville scoring 41 first-quarter points and winning 71-7.

Stewartville finished with 293 yards of offense while holding Albert Lea to 108.

The Tigers ran for 227 yards. Owen Sikkink led the way there with 106 yards on just five carries. Trarin Conlin added 54 yards on five carries. Quarterback Ayden Helder was 5-for-6 passing for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Sikkink had Stewartville’s first two touchdowns, the first a 20 yard run, the second a 1-yard burst.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewartville 71, Albert Lea 7
Albert Lea 0 0 0 7 – 7
Stewartville 41 14 16 0 – 71

Byron 21, Faribault 20

FARIBAULT – The Byron football team is showing that it knows how to win.

The Bears moved to 2-0 with their second impressive triumph, knocking off Faribault 21-20. Both teams had entered 1-0.

Faribault went for the win after scoring a touchdown with 1:57 left in regulation. The Falcons’ two-point conversion try – a pass – was batted down by Matt Frigaard to preserve Byron’s win.

“Our kids played hard; they kept battling,” Byron coach Ben Halder said. “We’ve got great senior leadership. That is so helpful.”

Byron scored 14 points in a crucial third quarter. It used a pair of Faribault turnovers to help get those points. Jackson Schnell returned an interception 67 yards, putting Byron in perfect scoring position at the 3-yard line. Later, Max Dearborn had an interception that helped set up that second third-quarter touchdown.

Adam Glynn finished with 176 yard rushing on 28 carries for Byron. Tyler Fox added 39 yards on seven carries, with a touchdown.

Faribault totaled 263 yards of offense, Byron 259.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bears 21, Faribault 20
Byron 7 0 14 0 – 21
Faribault 0 7 7 6 – 20

Related Topics: FOOTBALLPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
September 09, 2022 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century coach Jon Vik.jpg
Prep
Century football team grounded in 24-0 setback to Owatonna
Century was missing a pair of starters on its offense line and was held to 47 total yards on Friday in a 24-0 home setback to Owatonna.
September 09, 2022 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Football Results Scores graphic
Prep
Mid Southeast District football results for Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
A scoreboard of football games.
September 09, 2022 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Northfield, Mayo football
Prep
Rumbling Rudy Lozoya sparks Mayo to victory over Northfield
Lozoya had two big plays, including a blocked punt for a touchdown as Mayo held off Northfield in a rain-soaked affair.
September 09, 2022 11:23 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten