Big Southeast District football results for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21
KASSON — Broc Barwald had a huge game with 302 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 12 carries as Kasson-Mantorville rallied past Owatonna 28-21.
The host KoMets trailed 21-14 going into the fourth quarter before Barwald popped scoring runs of 24 and 1 yard. Earlier he had long TD runs of 68 yards in the first quarter and 80 yards in the second.
Kyle Nelson added 39 yards rushing for K-M (6-2), which had 358 yards, all on the ground.
Conner Grems rushed for 189 yards on 42 carries and three TDs for Owatonna (4-4). The Huskies were held to 261 total yards.
Owatonna 7-7-7-0 — 21
Kasson-Mantorville 7-7-0-14 — 28
Stewartville moved its record to a perfect 8-0 with a 54-0 win over winless John Marshall.
The Byron defense forced six turnovers but the Bears couldn't fully capitalize against a stout Mayo defensive unit.