Sports | Prep
Big Southeast District football results for Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022

A scoreboard of football games.

Football Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 19, 2022 11:33 PM
Kasson-Mantorville 28, Owatonna 21

KASSON — Broc Barwald had a huge game with 302 yards rushing and four touchdowns on just 12 carries as Kasson-Mantorville rallied past Owatonna 28-21.

The host KoMets trailed 21-14 going into the fourth quarter before Barwald popped scoring runs of 24 and 1 yard. Earlier he had long TD runs of 68 yards in the first quarter and 80 yards in the second.

Kyle Nelson added 39 yards rushing for K-M (6-2), which had 358 yards, all on the ground.

Conner Grems rushed for 189 yards on 42 carries and three TDs for Owatonna (4-4). The Huskies were held to 261 total yards.

Owatonna 7-7-7-0 — 21
Kasson-Mantorville 7-7-0-14 — 28

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
