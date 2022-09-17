Big Southeast football results for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022

Winona 21, Byron 20 (OT)

BYRON — After scoring in overtime, the Bears went for the win but the ensuing two-point conversion was stuffed as the Winhawks handed Byron its first loss of the season.

Byron tied the game with six minutes left on a Kale Robinson 35-yard rushing TD.

The Winhawks took a 21-14 lead in the overtime frame on a Mason Langowski touchdown pass to Bryan Cassellius.

"It was just a defensive grind tonight," Byron coach Ben Halder said. "It was a good high school football game just stinks to be on the losing end of it. Give Winona credit, they played hard and had a good gameplan."

Winona 7-0-0-7-7—21

Byron 0-7-0-7-6—20

Kasson-Mantorville 59, Mankato East 15

MANKATO — The KoMets rushed for 403 yards, gashing the Cougars for close the nine yards a carry to pick up their second straight victory.

Broc Barwald and Kyle Nelson each went over the century mark with Barwald leading the way with 159 yards and three touchdowns on just 16 carries. All three TDs went were over 20-yards for Barwald, while Nelson had a 33-yard rushing TD of his own and finished with 116 yards on eight carries.

The K-M defense collected three interceptions and also a safety.

