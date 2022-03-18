Big-time SE Minnesota athletes Wohlers, Nelson, Winchell all commit to Winona State

It’s been a banner couple of days for Winona State University athletics.

That’s true in respect to the southeastern Minnesota high school seniors it’s been able to draw commitments from in that span.

On Wednesday, Lake City star quarterback Justin Wohlers announced he was committing to the Winona State football program.

Then on Thursday came two more big announcements. Dover-Eyota basketball star Malia Nelson committed to the WSU women’s basketball program, and Cannon Falls volleyball star Jaci Winchell — the Post Bulletin’s Player of the Year this past fall — announced that she would be taking her talents to Winona State.

Wohlers put up video-game-like numbers last football season at quarterback, often throwing for more than 200 yards and rushing for more than 100 in the same game. He finished the season with 1,908 yards passing and 687 yards rushing. He threw for 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while completing 62% of his passes.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior is also a basketball and baseball star, but suffered an ACL knee injury in the basketball playoffs on March 3. Wohlers will likely be a medical redshirt his first year in Winona as he'll need to recover from upcoming knee surgery.

Winona State finished 7-4 this past season in football and will have a new head coach, Brian Bergstrom having replaced the retired Tom Sawyer. Bergstrom's offensive coordinator will be former Caledonia great and University of Minnesota wide receiver Isaac Fruechte.

Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson (23) dribbles while defended by Chatfield's Peyton Berg (21) during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Dover-Eyota’s Nelson, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, was stellar on the basketball court since the season opener. Nelson began with a 41-point game, then immediately followed it with a 42-point game. Both were school records.

Nelson has been one of the most dominant girls basketball players in southeastern Minnesota all season. She averaged 25 points and a rare five steals per game, getting it done with a non-stop approach.

Older sister Madison Nelson also starred at Dover-Eyota, then went on to have a stellar career at the University of Denver before playing professional basketball overseas.

The WSU women’s basketball team finished 12-15 this past season.

Cannon Falls' Jaci Winchell (1) sets the ball during the Section 1AA championship match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Cannon Falls volleyball setter Jaci Winchell led the Bombers to the school's first state volleyball tournament this past season.

Winchell, an extremely athletic 5-7, finished the year with 1,116 set assists, 223 digs, 29 blocks and 79 kills. That led to her being named the Post Bulletin’s Volleyball Player of the Year for 2021.

Winchell was named both All-State and All-State Tournament team.

Winchell is a three sport athlete at Cannon Falls — volleyball, basketball and track and field.

The Winona State volleyball team reached the national tournament in December and ended with a stellar 28-5 record.