Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Big-time SE Minnesota athletes Wohlers, Nelson, Winchell all commit to Winona State

The Winona State athletics department has to be feeling very good about itself after having reeled in star athletes Justin Wohlers (Lake City), Malia Nelson (Dover-Eyota) and Jaci Winchell (Cannon Falls) the last two days as recruits in football, basketball and volleyball, respectively.

092421-LAKE-CITY-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-FOOTBALL-4313.jpg
Lake City’s Justin Wohlers (8) makes a pass during a football game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Elgin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
March 17, 2022 11:03 PM
Share

It’s been a banner couple of days for Winona State University athletics.

That’s true in respect to the southeastern Minnesota high school seniors it’s been able to draw commitments from in that span.

On Wednesday, Lake City star quarterback Justin Wohlers announced he was committing to the Winona State football program.

Then on Thursday came two more big announcements. Dover-Eyota basketball star Malia Nelson committed to the WSU women’s basketball program, and Cannon Falls volleyball star Jaci Winchell — the Post Bulletin’s Player of the Year this past fall — announced that she would be taking her talents to Winona State.

Wohlers put up video-game-like numbers last football season at quarterback, often throwing for more than 200 yards and rushing for more than 100 in the same game. He finished the season with 1,908 yards passing and 687 yards rushing. He threw for 22 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while completing 62% of his passes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound senior is also a basketball and baseball star, but suffered an ACL knee injury in the basketball playoffs on March 3. Wohlers will likely be a medical redshirt his first year in Winona as he'll need to recover from upcoming knee surgery.

Winona State finished 7-4 this past season in football and will have a new head coach, Brian Bergstrom having replaced the retired Tom Sawyer. Bergstrom's offensive coordinator will be former Caledonia great and University of Minnesota wide receiver Isaac Fruechte.

120721-CHATFIELD-DOVER-EYOTA-GIRLS-BASKETBALL-0081.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Malia Nelson (23) dribbles while defended by Chatfield's Peyton Berg (21) during a girls basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Chatfield. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Dover-Eyota’s Nelson, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, was stellar on the basketball court since the season opener. Nelson began with a 41-point game, then immediately followed it with a 42-point game. Both were school records.

Nelson has been one of the most dominant girls basketball players in southeastern Minnesota all season. She averaged 25 points and a rare five steals per game, getting it done with a non-stop approach.

Older sister Madison Nelson also starred at Dover-Eyota, then went on to have a stellar career at the University of Denver before playing professional basketball overseas.

The WSU women’s basketball team finished 12-15 this past season.

110621-zm-cf-vb-0454.jpg
Cannon Falls' Jaci Winchell (1) sets the ball during the Section 1AA championship match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

Cannon Falls volleyball setter Jaci Winchell led the Bombers to the school's first state volleyball tournament this past season.

Winchell, an extremely athletic 5-7, finished the year with 1,116 set assists, 223 digs, 29 blocks and 79 kills. That led to her being named the Post Bulletin’s Volleyball Player of the Year for 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winchell was named both All-State and All-State Tournament team.

Winchell is a three sport athlete at Cannon Falls — volleyball, basketball and track and field.

The Winona State volleyball team reached the national tournament in December and ended with a stellar 28-5 record.

Read more from Pat
hayfield vikings logo
Prep
Hayfield girls settle down, finish the deal in state quarterfinals
After building a 13-point halftime, Hayfield struggled against Cass Lake-Bena, but had enough in the end to carve out a Class A state quarterfinal girls basketball win.
March 17, 2022 03:05 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Jessie Ruden action.JPG
College
Ruden has been special at UW-Eau Claire
Rochester John Marshall graduate Jessie Ruden turned in a terrific junior women's basketball season, good enough for her to be named the WIAC co-Player of the Year.
March 17, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Prep
Smothering Albany knocks off Lourdes in state quarterfinals
No. 4 seed Albany -- the defending state champion -- used tough defense to frustrate and beat Lourdes in the Class AA girls basketball state quarterfinals.
March 16, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Load More

Related Topics: FOOTBALLLAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSGIRLS BASKETBALLVOLLEYBALLDOVER-EYOTACANNON FALLSWINONA AREA
What to read next
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
Photos: Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship on March 17, 2022
Caledonia defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime in a Section 1AA Championship boys basketball game on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 17, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Prep
Caledonia nips P-E-M in triple overtime in thrilling Section 1AA title game
No. 1 Caledonia slipped past No. 2 P-E-M 72-61 in three overtimes in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday.
March 17, 2022 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Prep
Hayfield boys cap memorable day for basketball programs with second consecutive Section 1A title
The Vikings watched the girls win their state quarterfinal game before handling Goodhue to earn a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
March 17, 2022 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
austin packers logo
Prep
Austin wins in consolation girls basketball semis, Lourdes falls
Austin beat Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA girls basketball consolation semifinals on Thursday. Lourdes lost to Montevideo in its Class AA consolation semifinal.
March 17, 2022 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports