Billmeier's overtime goal sends Lourdes to state tournament, knocking off PIZM in OT thriller

AUSTIN — The only thought going through the mind of Bryn Billmeier as she found herself alone inside the box sprinting toward a perfectly laid pass in the final minutes of overtime was simple: Just get there and let your foot do the rest.

"That was my spot," Billmeier said. "I know that I have to be there and I was there. It paid off."

It paid off is an understatement.

Billmeier not only got there, but the righty's left-footed shot was placed perfectly to match the pass she received from Grace Buntrock to send top-seeded Lourdes to the Class A state tournament for the first time since 2019 with a 1-0 overtime victory over No. 3 Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Section 2A Championship Thursday at Art Hass Stadium in Austin.

It will be the 11th state tournament for the Eagles (12-4-1), who will join the boys team at next week's state tournament. PIZM finishes the year 10-6-1, reaching the program's first section championship.

It was Billmeier that made the shot, but it was Buntrock that was the woman of the match.

The senior center defensive midfielder has been an absolute force for coach Sarah Groven during her career and Thursday was no different, using her unbelievable speed frequently and often.

She was like the Energizer Bunny, never slowing down in providing defensive support or kick-starting the offense from the back.

"She was just top notch tonight," Groven said. "Just unbelievable. She's been in that spot for years and years. She owns that spot. She's not subbed. I mean, she could run all night. She just does it so perfectly."

Buntrock surged through the PIZM defense at about 40 yards out from the goal, before a great first touch turned a 3-on-3 run out to a 3-on-1 breakaway. She made the perfect read, leaving the pass to her left for Billmeier, who finished with her left without any hesitation.

"I've been working on (my left foot)," Billmeier said. "So I really didn't doubt myself. I just went for it."

Lourdes had controlled the possession and tempo throughout, but the Wildcats frustrated the Eagles, turning the game into a rock fight in the opening 40 minutes. It was well-played by the Wildcats.

"They took it to us in that first half," Groven said. "They had two people for every one of ours it felt like. They took us out of our game for sure."

The Eagles held the ball, but were impatient, being a tad bit too optimistic from too far out at times. It was exactly what the Wildcats had hoped for.

"We did what we wanted to do defensively," PIZM coach Christopher Dick said. "We wanted to be organized and we were. If you don't do that against a good team, they're going to tear you up. We were in good position until that last goal."

The final 10 minutes of the second half is when the Eagles looked like the team that beat Fairmont 6-1 in the section semis.

Thanks to Rose Otto playing quarterback in the midfield, Lourdes peppered PIZM keeper Ava Knott. Yet, the junior was solid, making four key saves in the final 3 minutes and 30 seconds to send the game into overtime. She finished with 13.

Yet, that momentum the Eagles found translated to overtime. Good pace and movement finally resulted in the goal the Eagles had been searching for.

Next stop now is the state tournament. It's the sixth time both the boys and girls teams will be at the state tournament.

"It's really cool," Groven said. "It's great for our kids, great for our school. It's been an incredible fall. I have been around a long time and it's just amazing. It's just never the same, now it's this team. I'm proud of them."

As for PIZM, Thursday saw the end of an historic season.

"This group has had that confidence and growth as the season wore on," Dick said. "They came here to win tonight. There's no doubt they did."