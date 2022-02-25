Black gold: Mayo junior's move to the power play continues to pay off in the playoffs for Spartans

A month or so ago, Rochester Mayo’s boys hockey coaches decided they wanted to put Gavin Black in a different spot.

The Spartans’ staff wanted to take advantage of Black’s size and his skill around the net, so they started to give the junior forward more time on the power play.

The move has paid off at some key moments late in the season, none bigger than Thursday night.

Black scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal — his fifth point on specialty teams in the past seven games — with 20 seconds to go in the second period of a Section One, Class AA playoff game at Graham Arena I. The goal gave Mayo the momentum — Farmington had battled back from two goals down to tie the score — and the lead for good in a 4-2 victory.

“It was humongous,” Mayo coach Matt Notermann said of Black’s momentum-shifting goal. “Going into the (break), it changed the context of the game. Now we’re managing a lead and still have time on a power play. That makes a huge difference going into a locker room with a lead, versus being even.”

Mayo started the third period with 22 seconds of power play time, and though it technically didn’t score a power play goal, Cohen Ruskell scored his second of the night just three seconds after the power play expired, giving Mayo a 4-2 lead 25 seconds into third. That’s how the score remained the rest of the way.

The fourth-seeded Spartans (17-5-3 overall) advance to Saturday’s Section 1AA semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Lakeville South at 11:30 a.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.

“I think we’re pretty confident going into that game,” said Black, who has seven goals and 17 points this season. “It’s going to be a hard battle. It’ll take everything we have.”

Black, who set up Ruskell for the first goal of the game 5:10 into the first period, was one of four Spartans to finish Thursday’s game with two points. Ruskell scored twice, while Mason Leimbek had a goal and an assist and Sam Jacobson had two assists. Alec McBane and Will Sexton had one assist each, and Tate Cothern made 26 saves to earn the victory.

“For a big kid he has really good hands and he does a good job of using the big body he has,” Notermann said of Black, “and with a combination of that and his good handle, he’s had quite a few goals that way. And they’re all like the one he scored tonight; athletic plays, smacking rebounds. It’s really working well.”

Mayo’s Will Sexton (18) looks for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo got off to a strong start Thursday and dominated for lengthy stretches of play. But after Leimbek scored 2:29 into the second period for a 2-0 lead, Farmington pushed back.

Ryan Holmstrom scored an unassisted goal 32 seconds later to cut the Tigers’ deficit to 2-1. Ten minutes later, Holmstrom set up Luke Walton for a power-play goal to tie the score 2-2.

That was all Cothern would allow, though, stopping all seven shots the Tigers put on goal in the third period. The 6-foot, 215-pound senior will take a 12-4-1 record, a 2.12 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage into Saturday’s matchup against the No. 9-ranked team in the state. Lakeville South beat Dodge County 9-1 in another quarterfinal game Thursday to advance.

Black said Cothern’s even-keel demeanor rubs off on the rest of the team in a positive way.

“He does stay really calm and focused through everything,” Black said. “Even when the other team scores, he’s just calm.”

Notermann added: “Tate is a Steady Eddy kind of a guy and that’s exactly what we want out of him. He’s had so many games where there hasn’t been a big volume of shots and then he maybe lets in a rebound goal, and that’s bothered him. I think sometimes it’s tough … I think all goalies are (better when they see more shots). The more momentum they gain early and the more confidence they have … I think that’s every goalie on planet Earth.”

Mayo’s Chandler Dennis (7) controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

South brings a 23-3-0 record into the matchup and has allowed more than one goal in a game just twice in its past 13 games. The Spartans know they have a challenging matchup on tap, but they’ll head into it with confidence.

“We have a plan in place and have been building toward it,” Notermann said. “We’re excited. They’re a very good team, a well-coached team. It just boils down to this: We play this game for the challenging moments, the tests, and it’ll be good for our guys to play in a game like this.”

MAYO 4, FARMINGTON 2

Farmington 0-2-0 — 2

Mayo 1-2-1 — 4

First period — 1. RM, Cohen Ruskell 10 (Gavin Black 10) 5:10. Second period — 2. RM, Mason Leimbek 13 (Sam Jacobson 14, Alec McBane 6) 2:29. 3. FARM, Ryan Holmstrom 8 (unassisted) 3:01. 4. FARM, Luke Walton 3 (Holmstrom 16) 13:38 (pp). 5. RM, Black 7 (Will Sexton 17) 16:20 (pp, 5x3). Third period — 4. RM, Ruskell 11 (Jacobson 15, Leimbek 12) :25.

Shots on goal — Farmington 9-12-7—28; Mayo 11-14-6—31. Goalies — Farm, Brody Schindeldecker (L; 27 saves-31 shots); Mayo, Tate Cothern (W; 26 saves-28 shots). Power-play opportunities — Farm, 1-for-3; Mayo, 2-for-3. Penalties — Farm, 5-10 minutes; Mayo, 4-8 minutes.

• • • • •

PB's 3 STARS

3. Cohen Ruskell, Mayo: Ruskell scored the game's first goal, then added a key insurance goal just 25 seconds into the third period.

2. Tate Cothern, Mayo: The senior goalie made 26 saves, including two huge saves with just more than 3 minutes to play, preserving Mayo's lead and the victory.

1. Gavin Black, Mayo: The junior had a goal and an assist, his power-play goal late in the second period holding up as the game winner.