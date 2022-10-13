Blake Kane's first season as Northfield soccer coach was wrenching, and inspired

NORTHFIELD — The start couldn’t have been any tougher for Blake Kane.

Wrenching is a better description.

Kane, 42 and the son of former Lourdes Hall of Fame boys soccer coach Tom Kane, was in August set to begin his first season as Northfield’s head girls soccer coach.

Blake had never been a head high school coach before but had been convinced to give it a try after having been such a longtime and impressive presence with the Northfield Soccer Association.

So, the former Lourdes and Gustavus Adolphus College soccer standout said yes. He’d coach these Raiders girls.

Kane and his wife and two kids were taking a family vacation in London in early August, just 10 days before tryouts were to begin.

It was there, three nights into that trip, at 2:30 in the morning, that Kane received his most painful telephone call ever.

The news received was that Northfield freshman Melanie Valencia, the team’s most promising young player and with an effervescent personality to match, had been hit by a car as she bicycled to captains’ practice. She wasn’t expected to survive.

‘The prognosis was not good,” said Kane, who’d coached Valencia at a camp one week before where he said she’d lit things up with her talent and personality. “In addition to being heartbroken and devastated by that news, it was just a helpless feeling. Needless to say, I didn’t sleep the rest of the night.”

The Northfield community is mourning the loss of Melanie Valencia. The 14-year-old was hit by a car while riding her bicycle to soccer practice last week.



"She had a pure heart," her father, Abraham Rosas, said.

Two days later, after Valencia had been airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with her injuries, her body taken away by helicopter in front of Northfield players at their practice field, Valencia was taken off of life support. At the tender age of 14, one of Northfield’s brightest young lights was gone.

Kane wanted to immediately come home from London, to be with the Valencia family and his heartbroken Northfield team. But he was encouraged to stay by Bubba Sullivan, the Northfield activities director telling him that he’d earned this time away and that things were being taken care of back home.

So Kane stayed, his mind wrapped in the tragedy for the duration of the trip.

Consoling and being consoled

Once he returned, Kane stood in front of a grieving Northfield girls soccer team and he grieved with them.

He’d been there to console them. But he was having trouble consoling himself.

“It was remarkably hard to speak to them,” Kane said. “As much as the players identified with (Valencia) and regarded her as one of their own, the coaches saw it the same way.”

What has transpired in the two months since Valencia’s death has incrementally taken Kane from wrecked to inspired. The humanity of those around him, from the Valencia family, to his players, to his fellow Northfield coaches and the entire Northfield community — they’ve saved him, this team and all connected to it.

And not to be forgotten in all of this is Kane’s father, Tom. The Hall of Fame coach, an icon to Blake and so many, has been an almost daily source of guidance and support for his son, helping him navigate such a difficult road.

For all of them, it has been a devastating though remarkable journey.

Included has been a memorial and celebration of Melanie’s life organized by the Valencia family, as well as her jersey being a constant reminder of her as the team spreads it out on their bench — her No. 50 on it — at every Raiders soccer game.

“We have had really good opportunities to talk about Melanie and break it down,” Kane said. “For those who knew her so well, I’m sure they’ll never get over it. She meant so much to them.”

But sport — when done right — Kane has been reminded, is a healer and a unifier.

These Raiders have done it right.

“To compete after something like this becomes almost secondary,” Kane said. “But the resilience these players have shown and their hunger to get back out there have made it easy for me as a coach. What’s happened just reaffirms that what we do as coaches is about so much more than sports. It is about being able to identify with people and being an outlet so that players can talk. It’s being able to work on a personal level with every player, and knowing that they are all going to be different.

“For me, that is the crux of coaching.”

As for the competing, that ended on Tuesday night with a season-ending loss to top seed Lakeville North in the Section 1AAA playoffs. The Raiders finished 3-13 overall.

But there were strides made. Northfield lost its first nine games but finished strong, winning three of its last six regular-season matches, including two straight at one point.

There was progress on the field, and so much more made off of it.

It was a season to remember, built around memories of a girl they’ll never forget.

