Blake knocks out injured Mayo in semis; Spartans finish fourth at state, Lourdes fifth

MINNEAPOLIS — Mayo was dealt a surprisingly one-sided blow on Wednesday morning, losing 6-1 to Blake in the Class AA girls tennis tournament semifinals at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.

Mayo had entered the dual as the tournament’s No. 2 seed, while Blake was seeded third.

Factoring in heavily to the Spartans’ loss were injuries incurred during their semifinal matches by Mayo No. 1 singles player Claire Loftus and No. 4 singles player Nandini Iyer. Both had to retire from their matches, giving Blake two free points.

Iyer had by far the worst injury. After building a 6-3, 4-3 lead, she fractured a foot. Loftus had to retire after falling victim to a severe cramp in her quadricep.

Mayo’s only win came at No. 3 doubles, where Jorden Ruskell and Malea Diehn combined to win 6-2, 6-2.

"It was a very weird day," said Mayo coach Jeff Demaray, whose team then lost the third-place match to No. 4 seed Mounds View, 5-2, as it carried on with a depleted lineup. "It's just very unfortunate for our team. But I am really proud of our girls. They fought hard, even in that third-place dual when we were down two players."

Mayo finished its season 21-3. It also ended it knowing how much hope there is for next year. The Spartans return nine starters.

"Hopefully we can learn and grow from this," Demaray said. "Our future is bright. We have nine players coming back and some very good seventh graders coming up."

SEMIFINALS

Blake 6, Mayo 1

Singles: Bella Suk (B) def. Claire Loftus 4-6, 6-3 (retired); Allyson Jay (B) def. Sutton Julsrud 6-1, 6-4; Nana Vang (B) def. Aoife Loftus 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Fatemeh Van (B) def. Nandini Iyer 3-6, 3-4 (retired). Doubles: Annabelle Swigert/Ellie Nixon (B) def. Charlotte Colby/Keely Ryder 7-6 (7-2), 6-2; Nina Bush/Lilly Anderson (B) def. Audrey Aney/Ella Dozois 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 Jorden Ruskell/Malea Diehn (M) def. Audrey Anderson/Lilli Haselhorst 6-2, 6-2.

THIRD PLACE

Mounds View 5, Mayo 2

Singles: Sutton Julsrud (Mayo) def. Molly Austin 6-0, 6-0; Katerina Smiricinschi (MV) def. Aoife Loftus 2-6, 7-5, 10-5; Rory Wahlstrand (MV) def. Malea Diehn 6-4, 4-6, 10-5; Isabella Myrland (MV) def. Ava Khan 6-4, 6-2. Doubles: Amanda Diao/Shaw Crockarell (MV) def. Jorden Ruskell/Audrey Aney 2-6, 6-3, 10-7; Keely Ryder/Ella Dozois (Mayo) def. Emma Sun/Avery Schifsky 6-4, 6-2; Emily Aman/Annabelle Huang (MV) def. Diane Meunier/Charlotte Colby 6-1, 6-0.

Lourdes finishes fifth

Lourdes finished the team portion of its season with a 5-2 win over Pine City for fifth place in the Cass A tournament at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center.

Lourdes was ranked No. 2 going into the tournament, while Pine City was No. 3.

The Eagles swept the singles. Ryann Witter, Ana Medina, Caroline Daly and Erin Witter all straight-sets winners. Lourdes also was a winner at No. 1 doubles, where Elyse Palen and Taylor Elliott won in three sets.

Lourdes led off the tournament against No. 1-ranked Breck, losing 5-2.

Lourdes finished its season 17-5 overall.

Lourdes 5, Pine City 2

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Ella Sell 6-3, 6-4; Ana Medina (L) def. Addison Sell 6-1, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Brooke Boland 6-2, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Lena Roubinek 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Madisen Berglund/Allison Unverzagt 3-6, 6-4, 10-7; Claire Emmons/Youngbauer Brenna (PC) 6-4, 6-1; Malia Mikyska/Rhaya Merrick (PC) def. Molly Suino/Taylor Seelhammer 6-0, 6-0.

STATE CLASS A

(Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Fairmont 7, Morris-MAC0-WCA 0

Breck 5, Lourdes 2

Litchfield 4, Pine City 3

Providence Academy 5, Crookston 2

LOSERS BRACKET

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Lourdes 6, Morris 1

Pine City 6, Crookston 1

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breck 7, Fairmont 0

Litchfield 6, Providence Academy 1

FIFTH PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Lourdes 5, Pine City 2

THIRD PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Providence Academy 4, Fairmont 3

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Breck 7, Litchfield 0

STATE CLASS AA

(U of M’s Baseline Tennis Center)

QUARTERFINALS

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Minnetonka 7, Simley 0

Mounds View 4, Elk River 3

Mayo 7, Bemidji 0

Blake 4, Maple Grove 3

LOSERS BRACKET

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Elk River 7, Simley 0

Maple Grove 5, Bemidji 2

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Minnetonka 7, Mounds View 0

Blake 6, Mayo 1

FIFTH PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Maple Grove 4, Elk Rivers 3

THIRD PLACE

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Mounds View 5, Mayo 2

CHAMPIONSHIP

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Minnetonka 6, Blake 1