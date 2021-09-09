Blooming Prairie among the No. 1s in first state football rankings of 2021

Blooming Prairie moved up a class in high school football this season, from Class A to AA. But media across the state haven't lost any confidence in the Blossoms, who are ranked No. 1 in Class AA in the first high school football state poll of the season.

That No. 1 spot in the AA poll is a spot that, for most of the past five years, has been held down by Caledonia. The Warriors are still in the top 10 this week, at No. 7, after their 71-game winning streak was snapped by Lake City last Friday in a 30-13 Tigers victory. Lake City jumped into the AA poll at No. 5.

This week's state polls are littered with talented teams from southeastern Minnesota. Here's a look at the rankings for all seven classes:

High school football state polls

The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of high school sports reporters:

(First-place votes in parentheses)

CLASS AAAAAA

1. Eden Prairie (3) 1-0

2. Lakeville South (2) 1-0

3. St. Michael-Albertville 1-0

4. Rosemount 1-0

5. Wayzata 1-0

6. Shakopee 1-0

7. Maple Grove 1-0

8. Lakeville North 1-0

9. Prior Lake 1-0

10. Farmington 1-0

Receiving votes: Mounds View, Stillwater, Woodbury.

CLASS AAAAA

1. Mankato West (1) 1-0

2. Moorhead (3) 1-0

3. Elk River (1) 1-0

4. Andover 1-0

5t. Spring Lake Park 1-0

5t. St. Thomas Academy 1-0

7. Mahtomedi 1-0

8. Chaska (1) 1-0

9t. Robbinsdale Cooper 1-0

9t. Rogers 1-0

Receiving votes: Mayo, Chanhassen, Tartan, Owatonna, Minneapolis Washburn, Monticello, Bemidji, Sauk Rapids.

CLASS AAAA

1. Hutchinson (2) 1-0

2. Becker (1) 1-0

3. Kasson-Mantorville 1-0

3t. Winona 1-0

5. Rocori 1-0

6. Holy Angels 1-0

7. Mound-Westonka 1-0

8. Fridley (1) 1-0

9. Willmar 1-0

10t. Grand Rapids 1-0

10t. SMB Wolfpack 1-0

Receiving votes: Jordan, Cloquet, Faribault, Stewartville, Simley, Princeton, Marshall, Columbia Heights.

CLASS AAA

1. Albany (1) 1-0

2. Pierz (1) 1-0

3t. Annandale (1) 1-0

3t. Cannon Falls (1) 1-0

5. Lake City 1-0

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1) 1-0

7t. Litchfield 1-0

7t. Waseca 1-0

9t. Fairmont 1-0

9t. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1-0

Receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato, Tri-City United, Aitkin, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, Breck, Mora, Perham, New London-Spicer, Watertown-Mayer, St. Croix Lutheran.

CLASS AA

1. Blooming Prairie (3) 1-0

2. Minneapolis North 1-0

3. Blue Earth Area 1-0

4. Pipestone 1-0

5. Triton 1-0

6. Redwood Valley 1-0

7. Caledonia 0-1

8t. Kimball 1-0

8t. West Central Area 1-0

10t. Lewiston-Altura 1-0

10t. Paynesville 1-0

Receiving votes: Pelican Rapids, Staples-Motley, Royalton, Moose Lake/Willow River, Maple River, Eden Valley-Watkins, Hawley, Barnesville.

CLASS A

1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1) 1-0

2. Murray Co. Central 1-0

3. Minneota 1-0

4. Browerville-Eagle Valley 1-0

5t. BOLD (1) 1-0

5t. Dawson-Boyd 1-0

7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1) 1-0

8t. Mayer Lutheran 0-1

8t. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 1-0

10t. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 1-0

10t. Pine River-Backus 1-0

Receiving votes: Randolph, Rushford-Peterson, Cleveland, Fillmore Central, Ottertail Central, Upsala-Swanville, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Lakeview.

NINE-MAN

1. Mountain Lake Area (1) 1-0

2. Spring Grove (1) 1-0

3. Mountain Iron-Buhl 1-0

4t. Lanesboro 1-0

4t. Verndale (1) 1-0

6. Hills-Beaver Creek 1-0

7. Renville County West (1) 1-0

8. Hancock 1-0

9. Win-E-Mac 1-0

10. Edgerton 1-0

Receiving votes: Blackduck, North Central, Grand Meadow, Nevis, NCE-UH, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, Ogilvie, Cook County, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, Brandon-Evansville.