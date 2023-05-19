Blooming Prairie basketball coach John Bruns calling it quits after 24 years

BLOOMING PRAIRIE — John Bruns is bidding adieu to being a head girls basketball coach at Blooming Prairie.

Whether the 48-year-old Bruns stays away from basketball coaching long term is something to be determined. But Bruns, the boys head coach at Blooming Prairie for 16 years before taking on the girls top job the last eight years, has deemed it time to walk away.

It was not an easy choice for Bruns, who started coaching at Blooming Prairie when he was 24, spending the first two years as an assistant boys basketball coach before being a head man ever since.

“It was definitely a tough decision, just with the types of teams we’ve had the last few years and the types of kids we’ve had,” said Bruns, whose Blooming Prairie boys teams went a combined 202-200, while his girls were 119-79. “It was definitely emotional and definitely something I thought about for a long time before making up my mind. It was some tough conversations that I had with the girls on (this year’s) team.”

Bruns’ most winning years as girls coach came recently, with the Blossoms going a combined 53-21 from the 2019-2020 season through the 2121-22 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That coincided with Bruns coaching two of his daughters, Maggie (2021 Booming Prairie graduate) and Bobbi (2022 graduate).

Having that opportunity was a special one for him. But Bruns noted that so many of his players began to feel like family to him, with the closeness they shared with his daughters, their teammates and himself.

As much as Bruns enjoyed the coaching part and the competition, the bonds that were forged within his program were what drew him most.

“The team chemistry that we had the last few years and the way the kids played for each other, that was a lot of fun,” Bruns said. “I was coaching a great bunch of kids who kept things in perspective and got better every day. They taught me and the rest of the coaching staff what the right culture is.”

While Bruns is stepping away as the Blooming Prairie girls basketball coach, he will continue to coach the Blossoms cross country team.

That isn’t nearly as much of a full-time and nearly year-round commitment as coaching basketball.

Bruns won’t miss much of that grind.

“It is fun but it is draining,” he said. “It takes away from other things you could be doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, coaching basketball was for so long exactly what Bruns wanted to be doing. To no longer have that as a primary focus will be an adjustment.

He’s not closing the door on sometime in the next few years returning as a basketball coach, likely the next time as an assistant.

