Blooming Prairie puts 28-game win streak on line in Section 2AA finals

BLOOMING PRAIRIE vs. MAPLE RIVER

What: Section 2AA championship game

When: 7 p.m., Friday

Where: Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School, Janesville

Records: No. 2 seed Maple River (9-1); No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie (10-0).

Last meeting: The teams did not meet during the regular season.

Last game: In the Section 2AA semifinals, Blooming Prairie defeated St. Clair/Loyola 47-19; Maple River nipped Blue Earth 8-7 in overtime.

Maple River notes: The Eagles, ranked No. 10 in the state, have won seven straight games and earned a berth in the section title game by nipping fifth-ranked Blue Earth in overtime in the semifinals. Maple River averages 36.4 points per game and is very stingy on defense, allowing a section-best 7.6 points per game. The offense is led by RB Boden Simon (917 yards rushing, 10 TDs), QB Landon Fox (938 yards passing, 13 TDs, 4 interceptions) and WR Mason Frank (16 catches, 419 yards, 6 TDs). Coach Dusty Drager says the Eagles "must establish our run game" while slowing down the Blooming Prairie ground attack with solid tackling. The Eagles feature 20 seniors and return all 22 starters from last year's 5-3 team.

Blooming Prairie notes: The Blossoms have won 28 straight games and are excited to be playing for a Section 2AA championship after winning the Section 1A crown the past two seasons. "Our kids wanted this challenge at the beginning of the year when we got bumped up," coach Chad Gimbel said. "We weren't going to change anything we did, our goals stayed the same." The Blossoms' lusty offense averages 44.8 points per game while the defense allows a meager 9.2. QB Drew Kittelson is a major force as he has passed for 1,985 yards and a whopping 35 TDs while adding 518 yards rushing and 8 TDs. Colin Jordison has averaged 24.4 yards on 34 catches with 14 TDs while Carson Brennecke averages 14.6 yards on 26 catches with 7 TDs. Gimbel said the Blossoms have to create some space for RB Tyler Archer (1,045 yards, 8 TDs). "Tyler does a good job once he gets in the secondary of being able to finish off runs," Gimbel said. "We have to be able to get him moving." On defense, Gimbel said: "We've got to do a better job of controlling our gaps, holding our ground and not getting pushed back." Alex Lea leads the defense with 73 tackles, Archer has 72 and Kittelson has four interceptions.

Maple River coach Dusty Drager says: "(We need to) get to Kittelson. He will be the best player on the field; we need to find ways to get pressure and contain him. Their offense will go as he goes."

Blooming Prairie coach Chad Gimbel says: "Obviously a very, very good football team, very balanced offensively and defensively. There offensive and defensive line is a big strength of theirs. A very good running back in Boden Simon, but big and physical up front. It's going to be a good challenge for our kids. ... There strength is definitely their defense. They run a 3-4, bring multiple guys blitzing. On the back end, with their coverage, they run a lot of Cover-2, man free and switch up their coverages. So it's going to be a good challenge."

Up next: The winner advances to the Class AA state quarterfinals and will face the Section Three champion at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 at Hastings High School.

— Guy N. Limbeck, Post Bulletin