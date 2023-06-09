Blooming Prairie's Forsberg now a two-time state high jump champion

ST. MICHAEL — When you are Annaka Forsberg, success is relative.

The Blooming Prairie junior entered the Class A state track-and-field meet on Thursday at St. Michael-Albertville with a reputation of greatness. That came from already having been to state twice in the high jump and winning the title last year with a 5-foot-6 jump.

It also came from what she’d already accomplished this season. Just last week, Forsberg sailed a personal-best 5-8 in winning the high jump competition at the Section 1A meet in Winona.

On Thursday, there was more success for the poised, confident and amicable athletic star. This time she accomplished her primary pursuit and that was to successfully defend that state high jump title.

“That was the goal, to come back and do it again,” said Forsberg, who will also compete in the triple jump on Friday.

Still, with success being relative, it wasn’t a perfect day for Forsberg. Yes, she cherished the state title. But what had her less than satisfied was her performance. Her winning height was 5-4.

That’s a wonderful clearance for most girls high jumpers. But for Forsberg, it’s below par.

“My goal today was to also get a (personal record),” she said. “So that height today wasn’t quite what I’d hoped for. But that can’t always happen. Plus, it was a hot day and I was sitting around during the competition for a long time which made me tired and then my form wasn’t the greatest.

“But I’ll wipe this one away and keep going.”

Being Annaka Forsberg is nice, but there is a price that comes with being an athletic star. It comes with feeling the pressure to keep coming up with something big and hanging onto that state crown.

Forsberg, who says she loves to compete and put on a show, wasn’t quite herself Thursday. That was likely the result of those expectations. They caught up to her more than usual.

“Honestly, the pressure was honestly worse for me this year than last year,” Forsberg said. “To hold that title, there is pressure with that.”

Still, Forsberg will take it. Track and field, the camaraderie, the competition and being watched, it all lights her up.

“I just love how much fun it is,” she said. “I love how many people you meet and I love how many people are watching.”

Torgerson finishes third in discus

Thursday's state meet, with the exception of three girls field events and three boys field events, as well as the 3,200 for both, was preliminaries for Friday’s finals.

Sydney Torgerson grabbed third place in the discus with a throw of 122-feet-6. The Rushford-Peterson/Houston senior was the top finisher among Section 1A competitors. GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster landed 12th (107-6) after winning the section title with a 123-9 throw.

Triton’s Hanna Strom was fifth in the high jump with a personal-best 5-2 clearance. In the long jump, Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Hayley Lentsch was fourth (17-7) and RACE’s Adella Schmoll was sixth (17-1 1/4). Pine Island’s Reese Koenen finished eighth (17-1/2).

In the only running event of the day done as a final, the 3,200, Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling was timed in 11:28.29 for eighth.

• In the 4x200 preliminaries, defending state champion GMLOKS was just off the state record with its 1:43.88 time. The record is 1:43.62, set in 1985.

Goodman highlights boys

Michael Goodman’s performance in the triple jump highlighted Section 1A boys showings on the first day of the state meet.

Goodman, a Pine Island junior, cleared 42-6 1/4 in the triple jump for fourth overall. Just behind him was St. Charles’ Chris Hilton, landing fifth with a 42-2 1/4 jump.

Hilton’s best events are the 110 and 300 hurdles.

In the shot put, Lewiston-Altura junior Garrett Bonow threw it 50-11 3/4 for sixth place.

In Thursday’s 400 preliminaries, Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak had the best time (50.12). Sylak will compete in the 200 and 400 finals on Friday.

Individual results: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/516328/results/all

