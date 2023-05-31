Blooming Prairie's Forsberg sails a Section 1A meet-record 5-feet-8

WINONA — The defending Class A girls high jump champion showed that she is even better than last year.

Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg accomplished that on Tuesday in the Section 1A track-and-field meet at Paul Giel Field. The junior sailed 5-feet-8, setting a section meet record and equaling a season best.

Forsberg cleared 5-6 a year ago at the state meet. The previous section record had been 5-7, set in 2011 by Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Emma Lange.

Forsberg will have a shot at another section title on Thursday when she competes in the triple jump. On Tuesday, three girls field events were finals (high jump, long jump, discus) and three boys field events were finals (pole vault, triple jump, shot put). Other than the girls and boys 3,200, all of Tuesday’s running events were preliminaries for Thursday’s action.

Forsberg wasn’t the only girl with an eye-catching performance. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue junior Hayley Lentsch was fantastic in the long jump, coming up with a winning leap of 18-1. That was just off the section record of 18-3 1/2 and almost a foot better than second-place finisher Adella Schmoll of RACE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two finishers in each event advance to next week’s state meet. Athletes can also qualify by state standard.

GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster won the discus with a 123-0 throw. In the girls 3,200, Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling was first. The sophomore was timed in 11:46.47.

Pine Island boys dominate early

Pine Island came up big on the first day of the boys Section 1A meet.

Sam Knox continued his recent great work in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet. The Panthers senior hit the 14-foot mark for the first time last week (14-6) in his subsection meet.

Pine Island teammate Michael Goodman also excelled. The senior was an easy winner in the triple jump, going a personal-best 43-5. St. Charles star Chris Hilton was second (41-6 3/4).

Lewiston-Altura’s Garrett Bonow was the shot put champion (50-7), with Pine Island’s Austin Sisell second (47-3 1/2).

Pine Island also had the winner in the 3,200. Sophomore Seth Konik was first in 10:04.67. Winona Cotter’s John Fritts was second (10:10.78).

Thursday’s Section 1A action begins at 4 p.m. at Paul Giel Field with field events. Running events start at 4:30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual results: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?dispatcher_command=master_lookup#inbox/FMfcgzGsmqzthwdJCdSbVTNgJNTvFdPC