99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Blooming Prairie's Forsberg sails a Section 1A meet-record 5-feet-8

Blooming Prairie defending state champion Annaka Forsberg was one of a handful of highlights on the first day of the Section 1A girls and boys track-and-field meet.

Section 1A Track & Field Finals At Triton
Blooming Prairie's high jumper Annaka Forsberg stands for a portrait ahead of the Section 1A finals at Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minnesota on Thursday, June 2, 2022. On Tuesday in Winona, the Blossoms junior won the Section 1A high jump with a section-record 5-foot-8 clearance.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
Today at 6:53 AM

WINONA — The defending Class A girls high jump champion showed that she is even better than last year.

Blooming Prairie’s Annaka Forsberg accomplished that on Tuesday in the Section 1A track-and-field meet at Paul Giel Field. The junior sailed 5-feet-8, setting a section meet record and equaling a season best.

Forsberg cleared 5-6 a year ago at the state meet. The previous section record had been 5-7, set in 2011 by Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Emma Lange.

Find more news important to you

Forsberg will have a shot at another section title on Thursday when she competes in the triple jump. On Tuesday, three girls field events were finals (high jump, long jump, discus) and three boys field events were finals (pole vault, triple jump, shot put). Other than the girls and boys 3,200, all of Tuesday’s running events were preliminaries for Thursday’s action.

Forsberg wasn’t the only girl with an eye-catching performance. Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue junior Hayley Lentsch was fantastic in the long jump, coming up with a winning leap of 18-1. That was just off the section record of 18-3 1/2 and almost a foot better than second-place finisher Adella Schmoll of RACE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The top two finishers in each event advance to next week’s state meet. Athletes can also qualify by state standard.

GMLOKS’ Lexy Foster won the discus with a 123-0 throw. In the girls 3,200, Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling was first. The sophomore was timed in 11:46.47.

Pine Island boys dominate early

Pine Island came up big on the first day of the boys Section 1A meet.

Sam Knox continued his recent great work in the pole vault, clearing 14 feet. The Panthers senior hit the 14-foot mark for the first time last week (14-6) in his subsection meet.

Pine Island teammate Michael Goodman also excelled. The senior was an easy winner in the triple jump, going a personal-best 43-5. St. Charles star Chris Hilton was second (41-6 3/4).

Lewiston-Altura’s Garrett Bonow was the shot put champion (50-7), with Pine Island’s Austin Sisell second (47-3 1/2).

Pine Island also had the winner in the 3,200. Sophomore Seth Konik was first in 10:04.67. Winona Cotter’s John Fritts was second (10:10.78).

Thursday’s Section 1A action begins at 4 p.m. at Paul Giel Field with field events. Running events start at 4:30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individual results: https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/?dispatcher_command=master_lookup#inbox/FMfcgzGsmqzthwdJCdSbVTNgJNTvFdPC

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
050321.ALL-CITY-GOLF.302.jpg
Prep
Mayo's Avery Meyer in prime position to qualify for state at Section 1AAA girls golf meet
May 30, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
All City Boys Golf
Prep
Century, Mayo on leader's heels after first round of Section 1AAA boys golf meet
May 30, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, May 30, 2023
May 30, 2023 08:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Your Style - MyKitta Davis
Lifestyle
The Chicago roots of MyKitta Davis have helped inspire her Med City boutique
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeanette Caban
Blooming Goodness Farm
Lifestyle
New faces, new foods at Rochester Farmers Market
May 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Holly Ebel
Goat 1.jpg
Business
Byron goat farm open for snuggles, yoga and more
May 31, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Noah Fish
IMG_7410.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools prepares to reduce staff by more than 100 full time equivalent positions
May 31, 2023 01:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer