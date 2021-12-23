SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Blooming Prairie's Kittelson named first-team All-State

Drew Kittelson was best known as a star quarterback for Blooming Prairie. But he was named All-State at defensive back. Also making the All-State team were Mayo's Cayden Holcomb and Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Peyton Schumacher.

112020.S.RPB.BP.RANDOLPH.FB.05971.jpg
Blooming Prairie's Drew Kittelson (4) intercepts a pass intended for Randolph's Devon Schultz (12) in the end zone for a touchback during the Section 1A championship football game Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Blooming Prairie.
Post Bulletin file photo / Joe Ahlquist
By Post Bulletin staff reports
December 22, 2021 10:07 PM
Share

Booming Prairie’s Drew Kittelson was the lone southeastern Minnesota player named to the Associated Press All-State football team, chosen as a defensive back.

Kittelson, also his team’s standout quarterback, is a senior and will play college football next year at Minnesota State, Mankato.

Named second-team All-State were Rochester Mayo senior wide receiver Cayden Holcomb, and Plainview-Elgin-Millville senior defensive back Peyton Schumacher.

Holcomb finished with 74 catches this season, 1,169 yards and 12 touchdowns. He is Rochester’s all-time receptions leader, with 201 catches. Schumacher had seven interceptions this season, including three in the state semifinals. He also had 38 solo tackles, 26 passes defended and caused one fumble.

Mankato West senior wide receiver Makhi Collins was named first-team All-State, as was teammate Ryan Haley, a linebacker. Named second team from state champion Mankato West was defensive lineman Gannon Rosenfeld.

The Associated Press Player of the Year was Emmitt Johnson, a senior running back from Holy Angels. Johnson rushed for 2,500 yards and 42 touchdowns.

