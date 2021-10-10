Blossoms' Gimbel earns Vikings Coach of Week Award

Chad Gimbel has done a lot of winning at Blooming Prairie recently and the Blossoms football coach was honored by the Minnesota Vikings this week.

The Vikings are naming a state-wide Coach of the Week Award for the eight games of the regular season. Gimbel was honored this week after the Blossoms defeated St. Clair/Mankato Loyola 42-0 last Friday to improve to 5-0 this season.

“It was quite a surprise,” Gimbel said. “It’s very humbling, I’m very appreciative and it’s quite an honor for sure.

“(I’m) very thankful to the Minnesota Vikings for even thinking about Blooming Prairie football,” he added.

Gimbel deflected credit for receiving the honor.

“It says a lot about the team, a lot about the coaching staff and obviously I have just an awesome, awesome coaching staff that helps get these kids in the right positions and help them with their technique and stuff," he said. "I’m just one guy and everybody has an equal part in this team. I just happen to have the title of head coach.”

Gimbel is currently in his 25th season as the head coach of the Blossoms. He guided Blooming Prairie to the Class A state title in 2019. The Blossoms were 5-0 in last year’s shortened season. Including this year’s perfect start, Blooming Prairie, now in Class AA, has won 23 straight games.

“It’s quite an honor for the coaching staff, the kids, the community,” Gimbel said. “It takes everybody to have the success that we’ve had, parents and everything.”

The Blossoms will also receive a $1,000 donation from the Vikings, which Gimbel said will go to the Blooming Prairie Quarterback Club, and will be used for equipment and helmet restorations.

“It goes right directly back to the kids and that’s what it’s all about,” Gimbel said.

“Our Quarterback Club helps out the school a lot with those expenses,” he added. “It’s a huge expense to pay for equipment and whatnot.”