Blossoms remain atop Class AA; Goodhue jumps into state football rankings
The No. 1s in this week's high school football state polls: Lakeville South (6A), Mankato West (5A), Hutchinson (4A), Pierz (3A), Blooming Prairie (2A), Mahnomen (A) & Mountain Lake Area (9-Man).
Blooming Prairie was voted as the No. 1 high school football team in Class AA in Minnesota last week by media across the state. The Blossoms did nothing to deter those voters, rolling to a 41-26 win against Lester Prairie in Week 2. That keeps Blooming atop the Class AA rankings this week as they prepare for a Friday night game at United South Central.
Caledonia (No. 7) and Goodhue (No. 9) are also in this week's Class AA poll. The Wildcats jumped into the rankings after an impressive home victory against Lewiston-Altura last week.
This week's state polls are again littered with talented teams from southeastern Minnesota. Here's a look at the rankings for all seven classes:
High school football state polls
The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of high school sports reporters:
(First-place votes in parentheses)
CLASS AAAAAA
1. Lakeville South (3) 2-0
2. Eden Prairie (2) 2-0
3. St. Michael-Albertville 2-0
4. Rosemount 2-0
5. Wayzata 2-0
6. Shakopee 2-0
7. Maple Grove 2-0
8. Minnetonka 2-0
9t. Stillwater 2-0
9t. Woodbury 2-0
Receiving votes: Lakeville North, Farmington.
• • • • •
CLASS AAAAA
1. Mankato West (4) 2-0
2. Moorhead (2) 2-0
3. Andover 2-0
4. Spring Lake Park 2-0
5. St. Thomas Academy 2-0
6. Mahtomedi 2-0
7. Rogers 2-0
8. Chaska 2-0
9t. Elk River 2-0
9t. Rochester Mayo 2-0
Receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Chanhassen.
• • • • •
CLASS AAAA
1. Hutchinson (7) 3-0
2. Becker 2-0
3. Kasson-Mantorville 2-0
4. Rocori 2-1
5. Mound-Westonka 2-0
6. Fridley 1-1
7. Winona 1-1
8. SMB Wolfpack 2-0
9. Stewartville 2-0
10t. Orono 1-1
10t. Faribault 2-0
Receiving votes: Columbia Heights, Holy Angels, Jordan, Willmar, Hermantown, Cloquet, Simley.
• • • • •
CLASS AAA
1. Pierz (5) 2-0
2. Annandale (1) 2-0
3. Cannon Falls 2-0
4. Lake City 2-0
5. Litchfield 2-0
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 2-0
7. Fairmont 2-0
8. Albany 1-1
9. Waseca 2-0
10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 2-0
Receiving votes: Milaca, Dassel-Cokato, Perham, Aitkin.
• • • • •
CLASS AA
1. Blooming Prairie (5) 2-0
2. Blue Earth Area 2-0
3. Pipestone 2-0
4. Redwood Valley 2-0
5. Kimball 2-0
6. Minneapolis North 1-1
7. Caledonia 1-1
8. West Central/Ashby 2-0
9. Goodhue 2-0
10. Pelican Rapids 2-0
Receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River, Maple River, Paynesville, Royalton, Triton.
• • • • •
CLASS A
1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4) 2-0
2. Murray Co. Central 2-0
3. Minneota 2-0
4. Browerville-EV 2-0
5. BOLD 2-0
6. Dawson-Boyd 2-0
7. Gibbon-F-W 2-0
8t. Tracy-M-B 2-0
8t. Polk Co. West 2-0
10. Pine River-Backus 2-0
Receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran, Randolph, Ada-Borup.
• • • • •
NINE-MAN
1. Mountain Lake Area (5) 2-0
2. Mountain Iron-Buhl 2-0
3. Verndale (1) 2-0
4. Spring Grove 1-0
5. Lanesboro 2-0
6. Hills-Beaver Creek 2-0
7. Win-E-Mac 2-0
8. Hancock 2-0
9t. Blackduck 2-0
9t. Edgerton 2-0
Receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, Fertile-Beltrami, LeRoy-Ostrander, Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, Renville Co. West, Nevis, NCE-UH.