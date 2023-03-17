6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

BOLD shuts down Hayfield girls' state title-game hopes

Low scoring games by the Vikings' 'Big Two' made things tough for Hayfield in state semifinals.

1AAF8AFE-2126-449F-9AF5-51D16BD0CAD1.jpeg
BOLD forward Mari Ryberg looks to operate around the defense of Hayfield's Natalie Beaver on Friday, March 17, 2023, at Williams Arena in the Class A state girls basketball tournament semifinals at Williams Arena.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Today at 4:24 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Hayfield has two undisputed biggest stars, guard Kristen Watson and forward Natalie Beaver.

With neither able to get their considerable acts untracked Friday, the Vikings’ hopes of advancing to the state girls basketball tournament championship game were snuffed.

That happened in the state semifinals at Williams Arena, where BOLD essentially shut down Watson and Beaver and went away a 58-46 winner.

Hayfield, which managed a dramatic comeback win in Thursday's quarterfinals, entered as the No. 2 seed, BOLD as the No. 3.

The Warriors, using their superior height, swatted away one Vikings shot after another in the first half and grabbed an early 12-4 lead. They never would trail, though thanks especially to Hayfield junior guard Chelsea Christopherson, the Vikings gave BOLD a series of scares.

Christopherson, who finished with 18 points and hit three 3-pointers, had Hayfield within one point of BOLD after a driving shot with 2:23 left in the first half. She also had Hayfield within three points twice early in the second half, both times after draining 3-pointers.

But with Watson and Beaver combining for just five points in the game, it never got closer than that. Watson entered averaging 19 points, Beaver 17.

Watson had trouble driving around the lengthy BOLD defense and Beaver wasn’t close to her usual self as she’s been battling a virus the last number of days and was at her physical worst after a monster performance in Thursday’s quarterfinals. After scoring 31 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, Beaver spent the rest of the evening vomiting and was hooked up Friday morning to an IV.

Hayfield, now 29-4, will play Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa for third place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Concordia University in St. Paul.

Complete box score: https://mshsl.sidearmstats.com/sidearmstats/wbball/individual;team=away

C063F469-0E39-40FE-ACE2-38F377586F6B.jpeg
BOLD'S Lainey Braulick goes floating in for a layup as Hayfield's Jenna Christopherson is in hot pursuit on Friday, March 17, 2023, in the state girls basketball semifinals at Williams Arena.
Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin

Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
Pat has been a Post Bulletin sports reporter since 1994. He covers Rochester John Marshall football, as well as a variety of other southeastern Minnesota football teams. Among my other southeastern Minnesota high school beats are girls basketball, boys and girls tennis, boys and girls track and field, high school and American Legion baseball, volleyball, University of Minnesota sports (on occasion) and the Timberwolves (on occasion). Readers can reach Pat at 507-285-7723 or pruff@postbulletin.com.
