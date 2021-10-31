Bombers' ground game too much for Lourdes in Section 1AAA semifinal

CANNON FALLS — Cannon Falls drove for a touchdown on the first possession of the game.

Rochester Lourdes was forced to punt on its first possession, and flipped the field nicely on a booming punt by Aidan Jahns.

One play later, Cannon Falls was in the end zone again, courtesy of an 82-yard run by Carson Hammel.

Just 4 minutes, 2 seconds into Saturday's Section 1AAA football semifinal game, Cannon Falls had built a two-touchdown lead. And Lourdes — like nearly every other team the Bombers have faced this season — had no answer for Cannon Falls' rushing attack.

The Bombers rolled up 426 yards on the ground and powered their way to a 50-21 victory, earning a trip to Friday's Section 1AAA championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

"The guys came out red-hot tonight and never looked back," Bombers head coach Dan Meyers said.

The top-seeded and No. 3-ranked Bombers (8-1), who had a first-round bye on Tuesday, extended their lead to 28-14 at halftime. They tacked on a touchdown in the third to go up 36-14 after three.

Lourdes (4-6) had trouble containing the Bombers' misdirection run game. Cannon Falls topped 50 points in a game for the fourth consecutive game and the sixth time in 10 games this season. It's averaging 45.9 points per game.

"The whole team has really come together at the right time," Meyers said. "We're playing our best football of the season right now. We're looking forward to playing in the section championship Friday night."

Hammel did a majority of the damage for the Bombers. He carried the ball 18 times for 252 yards and three touchdowns, one in each of the first three quarters.

Kal Anderson, Jon Banks and Colten Black had one rushing TD apiece, while Anderson and Beau Zimmerman each caught a TD pass from Colton Otto.

Seth Haight led Lourdes with 110 yards rushing on 15 carries, and two touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Bigler also ran for a score for the fourth-seeded Eagles.

"They got off to a great start," Lourdes coach Mike Kesler said. "Getting behind against those guys ... it's tough. Credit to Dan and his kids for the game they played."

Lourdes will say goodbye to a big senior class, one that helped the team persevere through a 1-5 start, to win three of its final four games, including stringing together three consecutive shutouts. Lourdes opened the season with all 22 starting spots being held down by seniors.

"They could have easily hung their heads," Kesler said. "They could have easily folded, but they kept their heads up and kept battling.

"I love these kids. I've taught a lot of them since they were in Kindergarten. ... To keep battling, get three straight shutouts and earn the opportunity to play Cannon Falls again... I can't thank them enough for all they've done for the program.

"Our goal is, down the road, that hopefully this program has benefitted them in ways they don't see right now."

CANNON FALLS 50, LOURDES 21

Lourdes 7-7-0-7 — 21

Cannon Falls 14-14-8-14 — 50

First Quarter

CF — Jon Banks 1 run (run failed) 9:43.

CF — Carson Hammel 82 run (Colton Otto run) 7:58.

RL — Seth Haight 1 run (Aidan Jahns kick) 4:47.

Second Quarter

CF — Kal Anderson 5 pass from Otto (Riley Keenan pass from Otto) 8:08.

CF — Hammel 25 run (run failed) 4:19.

RL — Haight 45 run (Jahns kick) 1:15.

Third Quarter

CF — Hammel 3 run (Keenan pass from Otto) 6:36.

Fourth Quarter

CF — Beau Zimmerman 4 pass from Otto (Krinke kick) 8:50.

RL — Luke Bigler 5 run (Jahns kick) 6:57.

CF — Colton Black 22 run (Krinke kick) 4:30.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

RL: Seth Haight 15 att.-110 yards, 2 TDs; Luke Bigler 7-17, 1 TD; Noah Wieneke 3-4; Eli Haight 1-0; Trevor Heindel 1-(minus-1). CF: Carson Hammel 18-252, 3 TDs; Colton Otto 12-42; Colten Black 4-35, 1 TD; Kal Anderson 2-34, 1 TD; Jon Banks 6-32, 1 TD; Riley Keenan 9-26; Davion Philips 1-4; Calvin Singewald 1-1.

Passing

RL: Luke Bigler 2 comp.-11 att.-0 int., 59 yards. CF: Colton Otto 3-6-0, 31 yards, 2 TDs.

Receiving

RL: Seth Haight 1 rec.-51 yards; Sam Stanley 1-8. CF: Carson Hammel 1-22; Kal Anderson 1-5, 1 TD; Beau Zimmerman 1-4, 1 TD.