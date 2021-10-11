Book it: Lourdes back at state for 27th straight year

Lourdes entered Monday’s final two rounds of the Section 1A girls team tennis tournament as its 26-time defending champion.

Yes, the Eagles had gone to state 26 consecutive seasons.

Now, go ahead and book a 27th state trip for Lourdes.

That’s wildly good. But so was the workmen-like attitude it took with them to Monday’s action at the Rochester Athletic Club, all while being large favorites.

“We came in wanting to make sure that even though we were the favorites, that we needed to keep working hard,” said Lourdes sophomore and No. 3 singles player Caroline Daley, who won both her matches Monday, first against New Life Academy and then against Cannon Falls. “The thought process was that these were important matches and that it wouldn’t be easy. I don’t think we ever think any other way.”

Turned out the task was relatively routine for Lourdes, or at least it made it look that way.

That was exactly what Eagles coach David Pettengill was looking for, that his team be focused fighters no matter the score.

That wish was mostly granted in Lourdes’ 7-0 semifinal win over New Life Academy, then again in its 5-2 triumph over Cannon Falls in the championship.

As Pettengill saw it, his players rarely took their foot off the gas. He fully expects that to continue in a state tournament that’s Oct. 26-27 at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Lourdes would be foolish to dial things back in the quarterfinals, as it’s expected to draw No. 1-ranked team Breck in that first round. Lourdes is ranked No. 2 in Class A and lost 5-2 to Breck earlier this season.

Pettengill likes where his team is at, particularly with progress he’s watched happen at No. 2 and 3 doubles.

“We’re getting stronger as the season goes along,” he said. “We’re making a lot of progress at 2 and 3 doubles and that was a weak spot before. But we’re getting better there.”

While Lourdes did barely lose at both those doubles spots in the section final, it won there in the semifinals.

The Eagles never dropped a set in any of their singles matches.

That’s what Lourdes No. 1 singles player and junior star Ryann Witter was hoping for when the day began. She wasn't certain that would be the result, as young as her teammates are. Though just a junior, she’s the oldest girl on the team.

“We have a lot of new kids on the varsity,” said Witter, who’s ranked No. 3 in Class A in singles. “The best thing for them is to get experiences like this on the varsity. Because we’re going to have the same team next year.”

So, is Witter already looking ahead to what the 2022 Lourdes team might accomplish?

Not a chance. She’s got her sights set on the here and now and isn’t ready to concede anything to Breck or any other team.

“We want a (state championship) right now,” Witter said. “We’ve been working hard all season for this.”

Lourdes moved to 15-4 with its wins Monday. Cannon Falls the team portion of its season 6-6.

SEMIFINALS

Lourdes 7, New Life Academy 0

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Bryna Eigenfeld 6-1, 6-0; Ana Medina (L) def. Amanda Oyen 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Margaret Ryan 6-0, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Abby Olson 6-0, 6-0. D oubles: Elysa Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) ef. Abrynn Dennison 6-3, 6-1; Sophia Hubbard/Ellie Liese (L) def. Emma Pedro/Isabella Michele 6-7, (7-5), 6-4, 10-5; Molly Suino/Taylor Seelhammer (L) def. Grace Cooper/Ava Ehmke 6-2, 6-0.

Cannon Falls 5, Lake City 2

Singles: Hannah Hjellming (CF) def. Sophia Mahn 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Ritz (CF) def. Megan Jostock 6-3, 6-0; Olivia Villarreal (CF) def. Kalynn Hagedorn 6-1, 6-0; Kosie Sjoquist (CF) def. Stevie Jostock 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Madeline Medvec/Brooke Bee (LC) def. Morgan Kasa/Claire Dicke 3-6, 6-2, 12-10; Allison Hughes/Kaytlyn Otte (CF) def. Liberty Heise/Olivia Freiheit 7-5, 6-4; Alison Wallerich/Emma Berge (LC) def. Kalee Anderson/Juia Reed 6-1, 6-1.

FINAL

Lourdes 5, Cannon Falls 2

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Morgan Kasa 6-0, 6-1; Ana Medina (L) def. Claire Dicke 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Daly (L) def. Olivia Villarreal 6-0, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Kosie Sjoquist 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Elysa Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Hannah Hjellming/Lauren Ritz 6-3, 5-7, 11-9; Allison Hughes/Kaytlyn Otte (CF) def. Sophia Hubard/Elie Liese 7-5, 6-1; Kalee Anderson/Sophia Nerison (CF) def. Molly Suino/Taylor Seelhammer 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.