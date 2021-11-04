Both teams seasons on the line in Mayo-Owatonna rematch

Noah Smith admitted after the season opener that saw the Mayo High School football team knock off Owatonna 58-31, that beating the Huskies just simply hits different.

"This game just meant so much,” said the senior running back after he rushed for four touchdowns while also adding a fifth on defense to help the Spartans start 1-0. “I mean, it’s Owatonna. We live for Owatonna. This is the game that we want, and we took it today."

The Huskies have always seemed to be the Spartans' Achilles' heel with that trend continuing last year after Owatonna won both of their two meetings by a combined nine points. That included a 30-28 win in a thrilling Section 1AAAAA championship.

Before that, former Minnesota Mr. Football Jason WIlliamson was running all over the field against everyone, including Mayo.

That's what made that season-opening victory so sweet.

Yet, both teams knew the odds were great they would see each other again, only this time with a trip to the Class AAAAA state tournament on the line.

Those odds cashed in after top-seeded Mayo scored three unanswered touchdowns in the final five minutes to knock off Century 49-29, while No. 2 Owatonna ran past Northfield 33-7 in the Section 1AAAAA semifinals. That set up the highly-anticipated matchup that takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Mayo High School.

But the Spartans wouldn't have it any other way.

"We've taken our lumps to Owatonna," Mayo coach Donny Holcomb said. "... But the kids have worked extremely hard for this game, regardless of who it is. But they've kind of figured that it would be them again and they're ready."

Of course, this game means so much more to Mayo than just attempting to beat Owatonna again. The Spartans (8-1) are looking for their first trip to state since 1997 and their fourth overall appearance.

"There's — I don't want to say pressure — but it feels good to know the kids have worked hard to be in this game and just looking forward to going out there and give our best," Holcomb said.

Mayo was tested by Century in the semifinals as it was a seven-point game in the fourth quarter before the Spartans' electric offense found its rhythm.

Noah Smith went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season when he ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns, three coming in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Bennett Ellsworth bounced back from what coach Holcomb called a tough game against Byron in the regular season finale by completing 15 of his 19 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Cayden Holcomb is now 43 yards away from 1,000 after he connected with Ellsworth nine times for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Holcomb has more than 600 yards receiving after he caught five passes for 101 yards and a TD.

For the Spartans, who had high expectations on that side of the ball coming into the season, it's been fun to see it come to fruition.

"It's been cool to see that we're able to be so versatile," coach Holcomb said. "We have guys we can throw to and utilize their talent."

Mayo put up 58 points the first time these two teams played, but Owatonna has shown plenty of progress since then.

In its six wins, Owatonna is allowing just seven points a game but against the top three teams in the Big Southeast Red District, the Huskies were outscored 127-31 — losing to West 42-0 and New Prague 27-0. Yet, they built some momentum with a 17-14 win over Kasson-Mantorville in the regular season finale. The KoMets played for a Section 1AAAA championship on Friday.

Owatonna also has a different quarterback than in its first meeting with Mayo this season. Sophomore Jacob Ginskey took over for senior starter Taylor Bogen in Week 3 after Bogen suffered a season-ending injury. The young signal-caller has played well at times, throwing for 10 touchdowns and 723 yards, to go along with eight interceptions. He was 5 of 10 for 101 yards and two touchdowns against Northfield.

"The thing I see from Owatonna is — just like Century — they're a much improved team," Holcomb said. "They've had to fill in with a different quarterback but I think he's a real talented, athletic kid. They've just gotten better every week with running their system on 'O' and 'D' and plugging in new guys. I just think they are a very, very tough team."

The Huskies also have a talented receiver in Nick Williams, who averages more than 17 yards per reception and 74 yards per game and has six touchdowns this season. But as is normally the case with Owatonna, it starts up front with the offensive line paving the way for running back Dylan Maas. The numbers don't necessarily jump out, with Maas averaging less than four yards per carry, but he had 152 yards with a touchdown on 33 carries against Northfield.

"That's what they kind of hang their hat on," Holcomb said. "Big, strong guys and they're going to be tough. We expect that every year and this year isn't anything different."

It all sets up what should be a great Section 1AAAAA championship.

"It's going to be a heck of a game," Holcomb said.