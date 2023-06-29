Bounceback season for Houston's 'dog' Beckman pays off with laundry list of awards

ROCHESTER — It was Monday, May 1, and Olivia Beckman’s Houston High School softball team was undefeated through six games. Houston was leading Rushford-Peterson 8-1 in the fifth inning. Beckman’s teammates normally barked at her from the dugout during her at-bats, an ode to her nickname.

But, this time, the bench was silent.

“I didn’t know exactly what was going on, or why there was nobody making noise,” coach Josh Swenson said. “I don’t know if people were just falling asleep because we were ahead or what. I’ve never called her ‘dog’ to this day, but I was standing in the coach’s box, and I made a barking sound.

“One of the girls from the dugout looked at me and said, ‘Did you just bark?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I did, because you guys aren’t making any noise.’ I put my hands up in a gesture for them to make some noise. They started barking and making noise, and literally the next pitch, (Beckman) hit a home run over the fence.”

It was Beckman’s first home run ever, and one that she, honestly, doesn’t remember much of.

“It was one of the weirdest at-bats,” she said. “I was so relaxed and everybody was barking at me. I just was laughing the whole time, and gone went the ball and I magically made it around the bases. I don't even remember.”

It was a great way to kick off the best statistical season Beckman put up at Houston, where she led her team in hits and RBIs and posted a team-high .516 average and 1.337 on-base plus slugging percentage. The numbers also earned Beckman a host of accolades, including All-Southeast Conference, All-Section 1, senior All-Star, Academic All-State and First Team All-State.

“Making All-State alone is unbelievable,” Swenson said, “and then being on the first team is completely … I don't think anybody ever expected it at the beginning of the season. I definitely didn’t.”

The honors came on the heels of a junior season Beckman missed after tearing her ACL during basketball. It was her comeback season — her redemption season.

“There's a lot of emotion behind it. Just to prove that I'm capable of overcoming anything and achieving great things at the end is really rewarding for me,” she said. “Our slogan for this year was ‘in our element,’ and I think I really proved that when I play softball, I'm in my element.”

Beckman could’ve walked onto the diamond the first day of practice and decided to just have fun her final year of high school softball. And Swenson could’ve let her.

“But I didn’t take that approach,” he said. Instead, Swenson approached the senior first baseman and said, “I don’t really care what we did last year with only winning two games. We are going to win a lot of games, and it’s going to be because of you three.”

The seniors took ownership of their team and guided the Hurricanes to a bounceback 15-win season. Beckman's numbers ignited the Houston offense and defense, but it was her influence on the culture that Swenson will miss most.

“I wish she was a seventh-grader so I could coach her (longer),” he said. “Our program is in a good spot right now.”