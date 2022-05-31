Boys and girls Section 1 lacrosse: Century girls lead local teams hoping to make noise in tough section

The lacrosse postseason kicks off on Tuesday with first round action getting underway.

The Century girls are the Rochester area's highest seeded team at No. 4 in Section 1A, hosting No. 5 Owatonna on Wednesday. On the boys side, it's Mayo that leads the at No. 6. The Spartans travel to take on Lakeville North at 5 p.m. Wednesday in a Section 1A quarterfinal. But the two aren't the only ones hoping to catch a little playoff magic.

BOYS

Century, Mayo: Both the Panthers and Spartans enter the postseason with three overall wins. The two teams split in the regular season with Century winning the latest meeting 11-10 on May 23, but Mayo was able to secure the six seed, thanks to wins over Owatonna and Mound Westonka. Reese Ackerman leads Mayo in points with 55 (34 goals, 21 assists), followed by Lucas Cramer (40 points—21 G, 9 A). Century was given the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Lakeville South 7 p.m. Tuesday in the lone first round game. Bennett Pronk leads the Panthers in scoring with 24 goals.

Section 1A favorite: Lakeville North has reigned over Section 1A, winning the last seven titles. The Panthers though are under .500 at 5-7 heading into their matchup with the sixth-seeded Spartans. No. 2 Northfield won the Big Nine Conference with an undefeated record in league play. Spencer Klotz has recorded more than 40 goals this season for the Raiders. Farmington is the top seed after being winners of its last five, including a 13-9 win over Northfield on May 20.

GIRLS

Century, Mayo, John Marshall/Lourdes: The aforementioned Panthers are the area's highest seed at No. 4 after a regular season that saw them finish 10-3 overall and 9-1 in Big Nine play to claim the program's first conference title. Century has a familiar first round opponent in No. 5 Owatonna. The two teams split in the regular season with each meeting decided by a single goal. The Huskies' 8-7 win on May 20 is Century's only loss in its past nine games. Sophie Langsdale has scored an eye-popping 60 goals, averaging near five goals per game for the Panthers. Mayo is the No. 9 seed with both of its wins coming against John Marshall and will play at No. 8 New Prague in the first round. The No. 10 Rockets open the postseason against No. 7 Northfield at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Section 1A favorites: If the Panthers make it past Owatonna, then they will take on top-seeded Lakeville South. The Cougars were the 2021 Class A runner-up a year ago and enter the postseason on a 10-game win streak. Eight of the 10 saw South 19 or more goals — including against No. 2-seeded Farmington.

Section 1A schedule

BOYS

Games played at highest seed

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, May 31

No. 9 Lakeville South vs. No. 8 Century, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, June 1

No. 6 Mayo vs. No. 3 Lakeville North, 5 p.m.

No. 5 New Prague vs. No. 4 Mankato, 6 p.m.

No. 2 Northfield vs. No. 7 Owatonna, 7 p.m.

Lakeville South/Century winner vs. No. 1 Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, June 4

Quarterfinal winners.

FINAL

Tuesday, June 7

GIRLS

Games played at highest seed

FIRST ROUND

Tuesday, May 31

No. 10 John Marshall vs. No. 7 Northfield, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Mayo vs. No. 8 New Prague, 7 p.m.

QUARTERFINALS

Wednesday, June 1

Mayo/New Prague winner vs. No. 1 Lakeville South, 5 p.m.

Northfield/John Marshall winner vs. No. 2 Farmington, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Owatonna vs. No. 4 Century, 7 p.m.

Lakeville South/Century winner vs. No. 1 Farmington, 7:30 p.m.

SEMIFINALS

Saturday, June 4

Quarterfinal winners.

FINAL

Tuesday, June 7