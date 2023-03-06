99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: 10 players to watch in Section 1AAAA, 1AAA playoffs

The Section 1AAAA and 1AAA boys basketball tournaments begin this week. Here is a look at five players to watch in each section.

Mayo, Century boys basketball
Mayo's Isaiah Hanson (3) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School. Hanson averaged 23.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for Mayo during the regular season.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 06, 2023 05:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Play in the Section 1AAAA and 1AAA boys basketball tournaments begins this week with eight teams in each section.

Lakeville North is the No. 1 seed in Section 1AAAA and the Panthers are ranked No. 2 in the state. Stewartville earned the top seed in Section 1AAA.

Here is a look at five players to watch in each section during postseason play.

SECTION 1AAAA

Isaiah Hanson, Mayo

Hanson has been an elite scorer on the inside and outside all season for the sixth-seeded Spartans (19-7). The 6-4 senior guard scored the 1,000th point of his career late in the regular season. He is averaging 23.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Nolan Winter, Lakeville North

Winter has been a force on both ends of the court all season for the Panthers (23-3), ranked No. 2 in the state. Winter is a 6-11 senior who has been unstoppable on the inside. He is averaging 23.4 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. He has more than 1,200 career points.

Mayo, Century boys basketball
Century's Shaun Wysocki (3) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School. Wysocki averaged 16.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game for Century during the regular season.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Shaun Wysocki, Century

The 6-6 junior has made big strides and has averaged more than 20 points per game the last half of the season for the fifth-seeded Panthers. He has excelled inside and the slender forward is averaging 16.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game for the Panthers (16-10).

Blake Burmeister, Owatonna

The 6-0 senior guard has been an elite outside shooter for the No. 4-seeded Huskies (19-7). He averages 17.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He closed the regular season with single-game school records of 44 points and 11 made 3-pointers in a 97-65 win over Red Wing.

Century, John Marshall boys basketball
Senior Logan Tuckner (3) led John Marshall in scoring during the 2022-23 regular season and he helped the Rockets finish by winning five of their final six games in Big Nine Conference play.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Logan Tuckner, John Marshall

The 6-4 senior guard/forward has been a big reason for the Rockets’ surge at the end of the season. After a slow start, JM won five of its final six games. Tuckner led the way as he has averaged more than 16 points and six rebounds per game. JM (12-14) is still the No. 8 seed and has to face mighty Lakeville North in the section opener.

SECTION 1AAA

Lake City, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville junior Henry Tschetter (1) has helped the Tigers earn the No. 1 seed in the Section 1AAA boys basketball tournament for the 2022-23 season. He is averaging 15.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Henry Tschetter, Stewartville

The Tigers (22-4) are the top seed in the section and their offense has run through Tschetter, a 6-4 guard. The junior has played point guard and some forward, excelling at both. He averages 15.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Century, Austin boys basketball
Austin’s Ater Manyuon (1) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Manyuon leads the Packers in scoring this season as he averages 15.2 points per game.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Ater Manyuon, Austin

The 6-4 senior guard is the latest in a string of electric players in recent years for the Packers (16-10), the No. 2 seed in the section. Manyuon excels in open space and getting to the basket, but can also hit 3-pointers. He had four dunks in a game against Winona this season. He averages 15.2 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Kasson-Mantorville, Goodhue boys basketball
Kasson-Mantorville sophomore Ethan Lee (30) collides with Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Lee leads the KoMets in scoring this season as he averages 15.3 points per game.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Ethan Lee, Kasson-Mantorville

The 6-5 sophomore guard has emerged as the top scorer and a strong shooter for the young Kasson-Mantorville (8-17) squad. He is averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. He has shot 47.7% from the floor and 81.6% from the line.

Jackson Harvey, Winona

The No. 3 Winhawks (13-13) have a balanced attack as Bryan Cassellius and Charlie Vandeberg both average more than 14 points per game. But it is Harvey, a 6-6 junior center, who has emerged as a force on both ends of the floor for Winona. Harvey averages a double-double as he collects 15.6 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Tyler Connelly goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Connelly is averaging a team-best 13.1 points per game this season for the Bears.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Tyler Connelly, Byron

The 6-1 junior guard is the top scorer on the balanced Byron (13-13) team. The fourth-seeded Bears have four players averaging more than 8.6 points per game. Connelly leads the way at 13.1 points per contest and he also averages 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

