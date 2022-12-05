SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Boys Basketball '22-'23: 15 players to watch in southeastern Minnesota

The area is loaded with skilled boys basketball players, a number of whom have already committed to play college basketball. Their talents will be on display throughout the season.

Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
Plainview-Elgin-Millville's Aeron Stevens (12) could cause a lot of problems for area teams this season. The 6-foot-7 center/forward averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game a year ago as a junior
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
December 05, 2022 10:00 AM
Aeron Stevens, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

The 6-foot-7 senior forward/center should be a handful for area teams to contend with this season. As a junior he averaged 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots per game while leading P-E-M to a 28-2 record. He has already committed to play at Division II Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.

Isaac Matti on the drive.JPG
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) could be primed for a big senior season. The high-scoring guard has helped Hayfield win Class A state championships each of the past two seasons.
Post Bulletin file photo

Isaac Matti, Hayfield

The dynamic 6-2 senior point guard helped the Vikings repeat as Class A state champions a year ago and was named the Prep Hoops Class A Player of the Year. He led the team in scoring (20.8 points per game) and assists (4.5) while also pulling down 4.6 rebounds. Enters the season with 1,546 career points.

e44e9bb29d4ef59703ec9371ddd14fb2.jpg
Lyle/Pacelli's Buay Koak (34) is one of elite scoring forces in the area. Last season as a junior he averaged 22.6 points per game.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

Buay Koak, Lyle/Austin Pacelli

The 6-5 senior forward is perhaps the most lethal scorer in the area. He averaged 22.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game as a junior and showed his defensive skill as well by averaging 2.8 blocks. He is already
Lyle/Pacelli’s all-time leading scorer with 1,677 points.

Hayfield, Goodhue boys basketball Section 1A Championship
Goodhue's Will Opsahl (5) enters his senior season with 997 career points. He has already committed to play college basketball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Will Opsahl, Goodhue

The 6-7 senior will be a handful for area defenders because of his size as a point guard. Opsahl averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game as a junior. He has announced his commitment to play college ball at Division II Minnesota State, Mankato. He enters his senior season with 997 career points.

Section 1A basketball
Spring Grove's Tysen Grinde, left, set a school record with 139 steals as a junior. He also averaged 16.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin file photo

Tysen Grinde, Spring Grove

The 6-3 senior guard will soon join the family tradition of playing college basketball. His two older brothers currently play college basketball and father, Lions coach Wade Grinde, was a former college player. The youngest Grinde set a single-season school record when he snatched 139 steals a year ago. As a junior he averaged 16.0 points, 5.3 rebound, 4.8 steals and 3.4 assists for the Southeast Conference champions.

Lake City, Stewartville boys basketball
Hunter Lorenson (1) returns to head Lake City offense after averaging more than 16 points a game as a sophomore last season.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Hunter Lorenson, Lake City

The 5-10 junior point guard burst on the scene a year ago for the Tigers when he averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals per game. He excels at creating his own shot and getting inside despite his size.

Kaiden Peters, Plainview-Elgin-Millville

Peters, a 6-3 senior guard/forward, and Stevens may be the most lethal 1-2 punch in the area and should make the Bulldogs a serious Section 1AA contender. Peters averaged 16.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior while helping P-E-M go 28-2.

Carter Todd, LaCrescent-Hokah

The 6-4 senior guard has great speed for his size. He has been receiving Division I and II scholarship offers as a receiver in football. He excels at scoring as he averaged 17.0 points per game as a junior while also collecting 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest.

Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Ethan Pack (23) averaged 15.5 points and made more than 100 3-pointers last season as a junior while helping Hayfield win a second straight Class A state champion.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Ethan Pack, Hayfield

Pack was the No. 2 scorer for the Vikings a year ago when they repeated as Class A state champions. The 5-11 senior guard excels with his long-range shooting as he made more than 100 3-pointers a year ago. He averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a junior.

Lake City's Ryan Heise shoots.jpg
Lake City senior Ryan Heise averaged a modest 9.9 points per game a year ago, but the 6-foot-9 forward could take a big jump this season. He has already committed to playing men's college basketball at Division II Upper Iowa University.
Contributed photo

Ryan Heise, Lake City

The 6-9 senior forward should take a huge leap this season as he has started to fill out and feel more comfortable and confident with his growing body. He averaged 9.6 points and 3.0 rebounds as a junior while knocking down 44.7% of his 3-point attempts. He has committed to play college ball at Division II Upper Iowa University.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Chatfield Section 1AA quarterfinal boys basketball
Drew Schindler (3) averaged 17.0 points per game for Chatfield a year ago as a junior when he was named to the Three Rivers All-Conference team.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Drew Schindler, Chatfield

The 5-11 senior guard was a scoring force (17.0 points per game) for the Gophers last season when they finished 17-11 and he earned All-Three Rivers Conference honors. Schindler is part of a strong core that should have the Gophers in contention to compete for a conference and Section 1AA title. He also averaged 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals per game as a junior.

Jayce Kiehne, Fillmore Central

The 6-1 junior guard was a lethal scorer a year ago on his way to earning All-Three Rivers Conference honors. He averaged 19.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for a young Falcons team that returns all of its core players and should be much improved this season.

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9411.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kayden Rodrick (2) is back to led the Cougars after averaging 16.9 points and 7.9 rebounds as a junior last season.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Kayden Rodrick, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

The 6-4 senior has good size for a guard and that was on display a year ago when he earned All-Hiawatha Valley League honors. He averaged 7.9 rebounds as a junior to go along with 16.9 points and 1.9 steals per game.

Lake City, Stewartville boys basketball
Stewartville’s Henry Tschetter (1) is an up and coming junior. He averaged 12.0 points a year ago while helping the Tigers post a 20-8 record.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

Henry Tschetter, Stewartville

The 6-3 junior guard had a solid sophomore season when he helped the Tigers go 20-8 and tie for the HVL title with Lake City. Tschetter earned All-HVL honors as he averaged 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game and he should have a much bigger scoring role this season.

Jake Truckenmiller, Lyle/Austin Pacelli

The 6-1 senior guard is part of a strong returning unit that should make L/P a contender in the SEC and Section 1A. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals as a junior while earning All-SEC honors.

Related Topics: BOYS BASKETBALLPLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALEGOODHUELAKE CITY-ZUMBRO FALLSSPRING GROVELA CRESCENT-HOKAHCHATFIELDSTEWARTVILLE-RACINEZUMBROTA-MAZEPPAAUSTINLYLEPRESTON-HARMONY-FOUNTAIN
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
