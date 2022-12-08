Boys Basketball '22-'23: A team-by-team look at area squads from Southeastern Minnesota

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

AUSTIN PACKERS

Head coach: Jamaal Gibson (1st season).

Last season: The Packers were 17-14 overall, 13-9 in conference and won Section 1AAA

Key returners: Jack Lang (5-11, Sr., G, 6.5 ppg), Ater Manyuon (6-4, Sr., F, 6.7 ppg), Buai Duop (6-4, Sr., F, 5.8 ppg).

Key newcomers: Manny Guy (5-11, Sr., G), Jacob Herrick (6-4, Sr., F), Morris Jabateh (6-3, Sr.), Ben Diang (6-5, Sr).

Outlook: Jamaal Gibson takes over for long-time coach Kris Fadness, who retired following the 2021-22 season with more than 500 career wins and seven state berths with Austin. The Packers are hoping for a top-three finish in the Big Nine and a strong section run. “Should make the section finals again this year,” Gibson said. “Stewartville is the favorite to win it.”

CENTURY PANTHERS

Head coach: Jake Vetter (5th year).

Last season: The Panthers finished 14-12 overall, 12-10 in the Big Nine Conference and lost in the first round of Section 1AAAA play to Lakeville North.

Key returners: Ryan Ohm (6-3, Sr., PG, 7.1 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.5 apg, All-Conference honorable mention), Shaun Wysocki (6-7, Jr., G/F), Tait Deedrick (6-2, Sr., G).

Key newcomers: Shawn Jacobson (6-3, Sr., G), Jack Eustice (5-10, Jr., PG), Eli Thompson (6-3, Jr., F), Jacob Wills (6-4, Jr., F).

Outlook: Century coach Jake Vetter believes the Big Nine Conference is going to be very competitive and the race could be open this season. "It's always hard to project how you think your team will fair but I like the makeup of our team and based on what I have seen throughout the summer, I think we can be right there in the conference," he said. The Panthers return a trio of strong players in Ryan Ohm, 6-foot-7 Shaun Wysocki and Tait Deedrick. Others expected to fill big roles are Shawn Jacobson (6-3, Sr., G), Jack Eustice (5-10, Jr., PG), Eli Thompson (6-3, Jr., F) and Jacob Wills (6-4, Jr., F). The Metro schools — Lakeville North, Farmington and Lakeville South — are the teams to beat in Section 1AAAA play.

JOHN MARSHALL ROCKETS

Head coach: Jim Daly (19th season). Assistants: Richard Hurt, Cameron Holland, Gregg Guidinger, Paul Schad.

Last season: The Rockets finished 7-19 overall, 5-17 in the Big Nine Conference and lost in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Key returners: Logan Tuckner (6-4, Sr., G/F, 11.2 ppg), Tiare Young (6-1, Sr., PG, 8.1 ppg), Zechariah Ladu (6-4, Jr., G), Johnny Tong (6-2, Sr., G).

Top newcomers: Traevon Koch (6-2, Jr., G), Chan Malith (6-3, Jr., G/F).

Outlook: The Rockets have a trio of starters returning from last season in seniors Logan Tucker, point guard Tiare Young and junior Zechariah Ladu. Senior Johnny Tong also saw extended playing time when Young missed the second half with an injury. Junior guards Traevon Koch and Chan Malith are primed to make an impact and the Rockets have a number of younger tall and athletic players. A rebound season should take place and JM, which features eight seniors, could double its win total from a year ago. As the senior goes on, the Rockets could get a boost from their sophomore class. "We're going to surprise a lot of people," assistant coach Richard Hurt said.

MAYO SPARTANS

Head coach: Braden Markham (2nd season, 13-14 record).

Last season: The Spartans were 13-14 overall, 10-12 in Big Nine Conference and lost in the first round of Section 1AAAA play.

Key returners: Isaiah Hanson (6-4, Sr., G/F, 10.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg,1.8 apg), Alex Gyarmaty (6-6, Sr., F, 5.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Sawyer Markham (6-0, Jr., G, 6.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg).

Key newcomers: Sam Hruska (6-6, Sr., C), Brig Poppe (6-4, Sr., F).

Outlook: Isaiah Hanson was an All-Conference player a year ago and he gives the Spartans a nice building piece along with 6-6 senior Alex Gyarmaty and 6-0 junior guard Sawyer Markham. They should be joined in the starting lineup by seniors Sam Hruska (6-6, C) and Brig Poppe (6-4, F). Mayo has solid overall size and Hruska and Poppe will provide toughness on the inside. Coach Braden Markham says the Spartans should be over .500 this season and could make a push to be among the top teams in the Big Nine. He lists Austin and both Mankato East and West as the conference favorites and believes Lakeville North is the team to beat in Section 1AAAA.

RED WING WINGERS

Head coach: Oliver Simmons (3rd season at Red Wing, 17-29, 20-plus seasons overall).

Last season: The Wingers finished 14-13 overall, 12-10 in the Big Nine and lost in the first round of Section 1AAA play.

Key returner: Reid Hartmann (6-2, Jr., G/F).

Key newcomers: Mitchell Seeley (5-11, Sr., G), Maruice Williams-Rosebear (5-11, Sr., G).

Outlook: The Wingers will have a brand new team as six players graduated from last season’s team, including 4 starters. Coach Oliver Simmons said to be successful the team will have to grow and develop as the season progresses.

Stewartville junior Ayden Helder (15) is one of the key players back for the Tigers heading into the 2022-23 boys basketball season. Stewartville figures to be one of the top teams in the Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1AAA. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

BYRON BEARS

Head coach: Kyle Finney (7th season).

Last season: The Bears finished 14-13.

Key returners: Two starters return in Tyler Connelly (6-0, Jr., G) and Max Dearborn (6-3, So., F).

Key newcomers: Isaac Dearborn (6-0, Sr., G, injured last year), Zach Vanderpool (6-4, Jr., F), Dom Cartney (6-1, Sr., G), Will Brian (6-3, So., G).

Outlook: The Bears have two starters back and another player who played a lot as sophomore but was injured a year ago. Byron will have a lot of new faces who will be stepping into some pretty big roles on a nightly basis but hopes to make a run in both the HVL and Section 1AAA races. “Our non-conference schedule is loaded with tough games as well so we will be battle tested throughout the season leading up to the playoffs,” coach Kyle Finney said.

CANNON FALLS BOMBERS

Head coach: Josh Davisson (12th season, 150-150 record).

Last season: The Bombers were 6-21, 1-15 in the HVL and lost to Pine Island in the first round of Section 1AA play.

Key returning: Tyler Johnston (6-3, Sr., F, 8.6 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Jadan Winchell (6-1, Sr., F, 8.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg), Dylan Banks (6-0, Jr., G, 7.8 ppg, 4.0 apg), Aiden Johnson (6-5, Jr., F, 7.6 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Key newcomers: Bryce Peer (6-2, Sr., F), Jack Freeberg (5-10, Sr., G), Talan Duden (6-6, Jr., C), Isaiah Tennessen (5-10, Jr., G), Cooper Lochner (6-2, Jr., G), Garrett Dolan (6-3, Jr., C), Jack Meyers (6-1, So., G), Gavin Johnson (6-0, So., G).

Outlook: The Bombers should be greatly improved with four returning starters and a group of other players who received valuable varsity experience last season. “However, we know it will take more than some experience to compete in what is, top to bottom, the toughest conference and section in the state,” Coach Josh Davisson said. “Players and coaches are looking forward to working hard each day building a team that will compete with and challenge every team on our schedule.”

GOODHUE WILDCATS

Head coach: Matt Halverson.

Last season: The Wildcats finished 23-7 overall, 10-6 in HVL and lost to eventual state champion Hayfield in the Section 1A championship game.

Key returners: Will Opsahl (6-6, Sr., G, 14.6 ppg, 4.6 apg, 5.3 rpg), Adam Poncelet (6-3, Sr., G, 10.6, ppg, 2.5 apg, 3.1 rpg), Justin Buck (6-2, Sr., F, 4.0, ppg, 2.8 rpg), Carson Roschen (5-10, Sr., G), Gavin Schafe (5-9, Sr., G).

Key newcomers: Caden Berg (6-1, Jr., F), Jed Ryan (5-10, Jr., G), Jacob Ryan (6-2, So., F), Sean Matthees (5-9, So., G).

Outlook: The Wildcats return multi-year starters in Opsahl (who has committed to playing at Minnesota State University, Mankato), Poncelet and Buck, but some guys will play different roles and that may take a while to gel. “We have the potential for balance and depth which will hopefully come to fruition more than years prior,” coach Matt Halverson said. “With our core being seniors, there is a lot of competition for the 5-9 spots which has made practices spirited.” Goodhue hopes to compete with Hayfield, Spring Grove and Lyle/Pacelli in Section 1A.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE KoMETS

Head coach: Nick Pocius.

Last season: The KoMets were 18-10 overall, placed third in the HVL and lost to Austin in the Section 1AAA semifinals.

Key returners: Jake Hallstrom (6-3, Sr., G), Easton Suess (6-6, Jr., F), Ethan Lee (6-5, So., G).

Key newcomers: Caisen Thome (6-2, So., G), Carson Briggs (6-4, Sr., F), Will Resch (6-5, Sr., F), Aidan Smith (6-2, Sr., G), Kyle Nelson (6-1, Jr., G).

Outlook: The KoMets have good overall size with a lot of players in the 6-3 to 6-6 range. They look to finish in the top half of the HVL as well as Section 1AAA, but could be a contender for both if they jell as a team. “We have a high ceiling this season, but things have to come together for that to happen,” coach Nick Pocius said.

LAKE CITY TIGERS

Head coach: Greg Berge (17th season, 308-115 record).

Last season: The Tigers finished 22-5 overall and were HVL co-champs with a 14-2 record.

Key returners: Hunter Lorenson (5-10, Jr., G, 16.3 ppg. 3.0 apg, 3.8 rpg, 2.0 spg), Ryan Heise (6-9, Sr., F, 9.6 ppg, 3 rpg), Keegan Ryan (6-4, Jr., F, 8.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg), Jaden Shones (6-2, Jr., 8.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg).

Key newcomers: Rylee Fick (6-5, Jr.), Lee Siewert (6-2, Sr.), Trey Meincke (6-6, Sr.), Jack Meincke (6-1, So.), Thomas Brand (6-0, Jr.).

Outlook: The Tigers have a strong core back with four key players back from last year’s standout team. With some high-end talent back, Lake City should be a force in both the HVL and Section 1AA races. “We are looking to improve each day and will work to compete for our conference and our section championship,” coach Greg Berge said.

LOURDES EAGLES

Head coach: Eric Larson (7th season, 4th at Lourdes, 66-86 record).

Last season: The Eagles were 9-18 overall, 4-12 in the Hiawatha Valley League and lost in the first round of Section 1AA play to Triton.

Key returners: Parker Dunham (6-2, Sr., G/F, 12.7 ppg 6.3 rpg), Aidan Jahns (6-3, Sr., G/F, 11.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg), Adam Sellner (6-3, Jr., G/F, 7.4 ppg), Dillung Kullang (6-1, Sr., G, 6.8 ppg), Sam Theobald (6-3, So., G, 4.1 ppg).

Key newcomers: David Scully (6-5, Jr., C), Kin Berry (5-10, Sr., G).

Outlook: With a veteran rotation, the Eagles should be able to learn from their experiences a season ago and have a better overall season. The Eagles have a lot of players in the 6-foot-2 to 6-3 range, led by seniors Parker Duham and Aidan Jahns, who both averaged in double figures for scoring, and junior Adam Sellner. Coach Eric Larson said the Eagles must play well as a unit to be successful. He lists Stewartville, Lake City, Byron and Goodhue as the teams to beat in the Hiawatha Valley League and says Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Lake City and La Crescent-Hokah should head up a strong Section 1AA field.

PINE ISLAND PANTHERS

Head coach: Jim McNamara (10th year, 122-114 record).

Last season: The Panthers finished 14-14 overall and 5-11 in the HVL.

Key returners: Brandt Konik (6-0, Sr. G, 3.0 ppg), Nick Bauer (6-1, Jr., G, 8.0 ppg), Blake Schiltz (6-3, So., F).

Key newcomers: Andrew Taggart (6-5, Sr., F), Zeke Marquardt (6-3, Jr., F), CJ Tree (6-0, Jr., G).

Outlook: “We will be playing a lot of players with no varsity experience, so how quickly they adjust to the varsity game will be key to early season success,” coach Jim McNamara said. The Panthers will be chasing Lake City, Byron, Stewartville and Goodhue in the HVL conference race.

STEWARTVILLE TIGERS

Head coach: Parker Lyga (2nd year, 20-8 record).

Last season: The Tigers were 20-8 and the HVL co-champions with a 14-2 record. They lost to Winona in the Section 1AAA semifinals.

Key returners: Henry Tschetter (6-3, Jr., G, 12.0 ppg, 4 rpg, 2.5 apg), Tegan Malone (6-3, Jr., F, 11.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2 spg), Parker Wangen (6-4, So., G/F, 7.5 ppg, 4. rpg, 2.0 apg), Ayden Helder (6-1, Jr., G, 7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3 apg), Maxwell Barnes (6-4, Sr., F, 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 apg), Brady Pickett (5-11, Sr., G/F. 3.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 2.0 spg).

Key newcomers: Caleb Bancroft (6-6, So., F), Jason Shindelar (6-3, Jr., F).

Outlook: The Tigers return four starters and have revamped offensive and defensive schemes. They should be major contender in the HVL race again, along with Lake City and Byron, and battle Austin and Byron in Section 1AAA. “I believe we will be extremely competitive in both the conference and section,” coach Parker Lyga said. “We have the talent and depth to make a deep run.”

ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA COUGARS

Head coach: Logan Jensen (1st season).

Last season: The Cougars went 6-21 last season.

Key returners: Kayden Rodrick (6-3, Sr., G, 16.9 ppg, 8.0 rpg), Hunter Streit (6-0, Jr., G, 8.1 ppg).

Key newcomers: Carter Christopherson (6-1, Jr., G), Zane Angerman (6-3, Sr., F), Oliver Liffrig (6-1, Jr., F), Connor Fogarty (6-1, Jr., G/F), James Eickhoff (6-0, Jr., F), Collin Klassen (6-0, Sr., G), Preston Ohm (6-3, Jr., G/F).

Outlook: Logan Jensen takes over as coach after Fred Liffrig retired after 30-plus seasons. Jensen hopes an off-season of hard work makes the Cougars competitive in a tough conference and Section 1AA. “This group is a bunch of gym-rats who love to compete,” Jensen said. “The HVL conference and our section are incredibly loaded, but this group will compete every single night this season.”

Caledonia head coach Brad King celebrates with the team after defeating Plainview-Elgin-Millville 72-61 in triple overtime during a Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on March 17, 2022. Caledonia graduated all of its starters from last year's third-place team in Class AA, but should still be a force in 2022-23. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

CALEDONIA WARRIORS

Head coach: Brad King.

Last season: The Warriors finished 29-2, 12-0 in the Three Rivers, won the Section 1AA title and placed third in the Class AA state tournament.

Key returning: Lewis Doyle (6-1, Jr., G), Mason King (5-10, So., G), Caleb Conniff (6-2, Sr., F), Reid Klug (5-10, So., G), Ben Stemper (5-10, So., G), Ethan Stendahl (6-4, So., F).

Key newcomers: Will Hahn, Garrett Konz.

Outlook: The Warriors graduated all five starters off of last year's Section 1AA championship team, including Post Bulletin Player of the Year Eli King, the last of the three stellar King brothers. But the cupboard is hardly bare. The Warriors have an up and coming batch of strong players, led by sophomores and juniors. They should again be among the favorites in the Three Rivers and a threat in the Section 1AA tournament.

CHATFIELD GOPHERS

Head coach: Jeremy McBroom (2nd year, 17-11 record).

Last season: The Gophers finished 17-11 overall.

Key returners: Cole Johnson (6-4, Sr., G, 12.0 ppg 6.0 apg), Drew Schindle r(5-11, Sr., G, 17 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.0 spg), Isaac Stevens (6-3, Sr., F, 11.0 ppg, 10.0 rpg), Eli Hopp (5-11, Sr, G, 14.0 ppg), Sam Backer (6-0, Sr., F, 7.0 ppg), Drew O'Connor (6-4, Sr., 9.0 ppg), Luke Carrier (5-11, Sr., G), Myles Remme (6-0, Sr., F).

Key newcomers: Brayden Fretland (5-11, Jr., G), Callen Backer (6-4, Jr, C), Cole Novonty (6-1, Jr., F).

Outlook: The Gophers are loaded with returning talent from last year’s 17-win team. That includes a lot of scoring ability as four players are back who averaged in double figures a year ago. Coach Jeremy McBroom has very high expectations. “I believe we will be able to compete for the conference championship and section (title),” he said.

DOVER-EYOTA EAGLES

Head coach: Brett Blattner (1st season).

Last season: The Eagles finished 6-21 overall and 5-10 in conference play.

Key returners: Mavrick Sobczak (6-0, Sr., G), Levi Williams (6-1, Jr., G).

Key newcomers: Reese Hyatt (6-2, Sr., G), Peyton Barlow (6-3, Sr., F), Logan Drake (5-11, Sr., G).

Outlook: First-year coach Brett Blattner is optimistic about the Eagles’ potential. “There are a lot of players returning from taking an absence within the past couple of years,” he said. “Some will surprise you that they haven’t played in a year or two. The team is working well together. I am hoping we can build on our wins within the conference and pick up a few more.” Senior guard Reese Hyatt didn’t play a year ago, but he could be one of the team’s top players. Senior Peyton Barlow is back after being hurt the past couple of seasons.

FILLMORE CENTRAL FALCONS

Head coach: Brady O’Connor.

Last season: The Falcons finished 9-18 overall, 4-10 in Three Rivers play and lost to Lyle/Austin Pacelli in the second round of Section 1A play.

Key returning: Jayce Kienhe (6-4, Jr., 19.5 ppg 5.2 rpg), Luke Hellickson (6-4, Jr., 10.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Bryce Corson (5-10, Sr., G, 6.6 ppg, 5.6 apg), Gunner Benson (6-1, Sr., F, 8.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg), Will Parker (6-1, Sr 6.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Jake Fishbaugher (6-1, Sr., 5.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg), Dillon O’Connor (5-11, Sr., G, 4.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Chase Christianson (6-0, Jr., 3.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg).

Outlook: With a senior-heavy squad, the Falcons look to improve on their 4-10 conference mark from last year. The team has all eight of its rotation players back, and features high-scoring junior Jayce Kienhe. “There should be several outstanding matchups in Three Rivers Conference play,” coach Brady O’Connor said. “I expect La Crescent, P-E-M and Chatfield to be top contenders but you can’t ever count out Caledonia or Rushford-Peterson.”

La CRESCENT-HOKAH LANCERS

Head coach: Ryan Thibodeau (9th season, 101-102 record).

Last season: The Lancers finished 17-8 overall, 10-4 in the Three Rivers Conference and as a

No. 4 seed lost to No. 5 Lewiston-Altura in the Section 1AA quarterfinals.

Key returning: Mason Einerwold (5-10, Sr., G, 8.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.2 apg), Carter Todd (6-4, Sr, G, 16.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 1.9 apg), Owen Bentzen (6-7, Sr., F, 8.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg).

Key newcomers: Berkley Mlsna (5-10, So., G), Elias McCool (5-11, Sr., G), Brady Grupa (6-0, Jr., F), Gunnar Esser (6-2, Jr., G), Bryce Helke (6-1, Sr., F).

Outlook: The Lancers should be very competitive in both the conference and Section 1AA. They will rely heavily on a strong senior class, three of which are significant returning players from a team which won 17 games a season ago. “We are excited to see who steps forward from our younger players, as many will get opportunities to own key roles on the court this season,” coach Ryan Thibodeau said. “As always, our conference and our section will be competitive top to bottom.” In league play, P-E-M and Chatfield return strong teams while Caledonia has a solid core of younger players.

LEWISTON-ALTURA CARDINALS

Head coach: Michael VanderPlas (7th season, 94-64 record).

Last season: The Cardinals finished 20-9 overall, 10-5 in the Three Rivers and lost to Caledonia in the Section 1AA semifinals.

Key returning: Jace Ferguson (5-11, Jr., G, 4.2 ppg, 2.5 apg).

Key newcomers: Cole Kreidermacher (6-0, Sr., G, injured all of last year), Will Kreidermacher (5-6, So., G).

Outlook: The Cardinals graduated all of their top players and minute-getters from last year. Despite an entirely new lineup, coach Michael VanderPlas doesn’t believe this will be a rebuilding season. “Most would probably pick us to finish in the middle of the pack in the conference, although we believe that if we reach our potential, we will finish higher than that,” he said. “We will probably have to keep learning and getting better throughout the season if we want to win a few games in the section tournament, as we have a very young, inexperienced team.”

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE BULLDOGS

Head coach: Jason Herber (7th season at P-E-M, 17th overall, 225-187 record).

Last season: The Bulldogs finished 28-2 overall, 15-1 in the Three Rivers and lost in the Section 1AA championship game in triple overtime to Caledonia.

Key returners: Aeron Stevens (6-7, Sr., F, 17 ppg, 7rpg), Kaiden Peters (6-3, Sr., G/F, 17ppg, 6 rpg).

Key newcomers Nick Wozney (Sr.), Brady Herber (Sr.), Jameson Brinkman (Sr.), Chase Fogelson (Sr.), Braxton Tlougen (Sr.), Bo Lamey (Sr.), Liam Powers (Jr.), Andrew Vanderstoep (Jr.).

Outlook: The Bulldogs have two of the area’s top returning players in Aeron Stevens and Kaiden Peters, both All-Three Rivers a year ago. That dynamic duo should make P-E-M in both the conference and Section 1AA again this year, but it will need to have some newcomers step up. Chatfield will be a prime challenger in the West Division of the Three Rivers. There will be plenty of section contenders including Lake City, Chatfield, La Crescent-Hokah and Caledonia.

ST. CHARLES SAINTS

Head coach: Roger Leistikow (2nd season).

Last season: The Saints finished the season 1-25.

Key returners: Owen Maloney (5-10, Jr., G, 11.0 ppg), Mason Apse (6-0, Jr., G, 7.0 ppg), Henry Davidson (5-8, Sr., G, 6.0 ppg), Payton Olson (5-10, Sr., G, 5.0 ppg).

Key newcomers: Chris Hilton (5-10, So., G), Connor Gransee (5-10, So., G), Marcus Rinard (6-1, So., F).

Outlook: After having a rough season in 2021-22, the Saints are looking to be more competitive on a regular basis. The Saints do have some returning experience, but not a lot of size. “We are still young, hoping to improve throughout the season,” coach Roger Leistikow said. “Looking to beat a team or two that takes us for granted.”

RUSHFORD-PETERSON TROJANS

Head coach: Chris Drinkall (5th season, 66-37 record).

Last season: The Trojans finished 22-5 overall and lost in the Section 1A semifinals.

Key returning: Grady Hengel (5-10, Sr., PG, 4-year starter, 9.0 ppg), Dawson Bunke (6-5, Jr., G, 10.0 ppg).

Key newcomers: Sampson Wilkemeyer (6-4, Jr., F), Owen Fenske (6-0, Sr., F), Riley Tesch (6-0, Sr., G).

Outlook: The Trojans return one starter and one key reserve from a year ago. The team has some size and despite a number of newcomers stepping in, coach Chris Drinkall believes R-P will be very competitive. “We will be in a tough conference and section,” he said.

WABASHA-KELLOGG FALCONS

Head coach: Alex Borgschatz (6th season, 44-82 record).

Last year: The Falcons finished 8-20 a year ago, 3-12 in the Three Rivers Conference and lost in the second round of Section 1A play.

Top returning: Parker Springer (6-2, Sr., 13 ppg), Ryan Hartert (6-0, Jr,. 6.7 ppg), Henry Meyer (6-2, Jr, 6.1 ppg), Oscar Fries (6-3, Sr., 5.4 ppg), Jack Vold (6-7, Sr., 2 ppg).

Top newcomer: Blake Passe (5-10, Sr., missed junior season with injury).

Season outlook: The Falcons return four starters and with all that experience they are looking to be much more competitive in the conference and the section. “We played a lot of basketball this summer and the group grew a lot individually and as a group,” coach Alex Borgschatz said. The Class A Falcons play in the tough Three Rivers Conference, stocked with some strong Class AA teams. But the tough schedule should prepare them for the deep Section 1A tournament. “You never really know until the ball gets tossed up but our section is usually very competitive with a lot of parity,” Borgschatz said.

Spring Grove forward Elijah Solum, right, returns to the Lions' starting lineup after averaging 15.2 points per game as a junior. Spring Grove should be among the top teams in the Southeast Conference and Section 1A in 2022-23. Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin file photo

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE

HOUSTON HURRICANES

Head coach: Jake Merchlewitz (3rd year).

Last season: The Hurricanes finished 1-24, 1-13 in the SEC and lost in the opening round of Section 1A play.

Key returning: Conner Porter (6-3, Sr., C, 3.4 ppg, 4.0 rp), Ethan Knutson (5-10, Jr., F, 1.7 ppg, 1.9 rpg), Carter Geiwitz (6-3, So., F, 3.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Morgan Rohweder (5-11, So., G, 6.8 ppg), Maddox Rodriguez (5-11, So., G, 2.7 ppg, Zachary Olson (5-7, So., G, 3.7 ppg).

Key newcomers: William Carlson (6-1, So., F), Casey Herek Zachary Olson (5-8, So., G), Alex Wedl (6-2, So., F), Eli Clay (5-10, Sr., F).

Outlook: The Hurricanes have some solid experience back from a team that won just a single game a year ago, but are still very young. They are trying to build a winning culture. “There are still some heavy hitters in this conference so we will need to show up ready to get after it every night,” coach Jake Merchlewitz said. “It's no secret that we haven't won a lot of games the last couple of years. The hope is to have our kids use that as motivation to come to practice and each game and continue to get better every day. If we continue to do that, the results will follow.”

LANESBORO BURROS

Head coach: Matt Asleson (4th season, 36-38 record).

Last season: The Burros went 16-11 overall, 9-5 in the SEC and lost in the first round of section play.

Key returning: John Prestemon (6-1, Sr., G, 13.6 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.2 apg, 2.7 spg), Mason Howard (6-0, Jr., G, 12.0 ppg, 2.4 apg, 40% 3-pointer shooter), Stephan Schultz (6-3, Sr., C, 9.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 51% shooter), Parker Storhoff (5-9, Sr., G, 5.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg), Logan Torgerson (6-3, Sr., F, 3.0 ppg, 5.9 rpg).

Key newcomers: Trae Mathison (5-10, Sr., G), Logan Wilder (5-11, Sr., G), Luke Ruen (5-11, Jr., G), Will Harvey (6-0, Jr., G).

Outlook: The Burros have high hopes as five of their top six players return from last season. That includes All-SEC guards John Pretemon and Mason Howard along with honorable mention center Stephen Schultz. “Our goal is to improve each week and we expect to be a contender for the SEC East title and a high seed in our section,” coach Matt Asleson said. Spring Grove and Lyle/Pacelli should be conference favorites. Hayfield, Goodhue, Spring Grove, L/P and Rushford-Peterson head a strong Section 1A field.

LeROY-OSTRANDER CARDINALS

Head coach: Ryan Evans (3rd season, 23-19 record).

Last season: The Cardinals were 16-10, 13-6 in conference play and lost to Randolph in the opening round Section 1A play.

Key returners: Tristan Lewison (6-0, Sr., G, 1.9 ppg, 1.4 rpg), Camden Hungerholt (6-1, So., G, 4.9 ppg, 1.4 spg, 1.4 spg).

Key newcomers: Kaden Hansen (5-6, Sr., G), Mason Diemer (6-0, Jr., F) and Carter Sweeney (6-1, So., G) all step into the starting lineup. Reid Hungerholt (6-1, 8th grade, G) will also play major minutes.

Outlook: The Cardinals graduated four starters and a football injury to Layne Bird may sideline him for the entire season. Coach Ryan Evans is optimistic, however. “I like our chances this season to compete with everyone in our conference,” he said. “Spring Grove and Lyle/Pacelli will be very good this season and will have chances to compete for the state class A title. I think we will be fast and athletic and have a chance every night to compete with any team. If we play the way I know we can, we will be able to win a lot of basketball games.”

LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI ATHLETICS

Head coach: Carl Truckenmiller (2nd year, 23-5 record).

Last season: The Athletics finished 23-5 overall,12-2 in the SEC and lost to Goodhue in the Section 1A quarterfinals.

Key returners: Buay Koak (6-4, Sr., F, 22.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.8 bpg), Jake Truckenmiller (6-1, Sr., G, 16.3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.8 spg), Mac Nelson (6-2, Sr., F, 11.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 spg), Trey Anderson (6-0, Sr., G, 6.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.0 apg).

Key newcomers: Landon Meyer (6-1, So., G).

Outlook: The Athletics return all of their top players including the dynamic Buay Koak. With a senior-heavy team, expectations are very high as L/P looks to repeat as conference champs and make a run in the section finals. “Spring Grove, Lanesboro, Kingsland and Southland look to be a tough beat in conference,” coach Carl Truckenmiller. Hayfield, Goodhue and Spring Grove are other section contenders.

MABEL-CANTON COUGARS

Head coach: Russell Larson (6th season).

Last season: The Cougars finished 8-19 overall and 3-12 in the SEC.

Key returning: Cayden Tollefsrud (5-9, Jr., G, 17.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 2.1 spg), Jordan Larson (6-1, Sr., G, 8.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.4 spg).

Key newcomers: Tyler Larson (6-0, So., G/F), Hayden Erickson (6-0, Jr., F).

Outlook: The Cougars have a pair of starters back in high-scoring Cayden Tollefsrud and Jordan Larson. But they will have to find some other capable replacements as they look to improve on last season’s win total. They should be improved, but not enough to threaten for a conference title.

SCHAEFFER ACADEMY LIONS

Head coach: Tom Bance (259-281 career record).

Last year: The Lions finished 11-17 overall and 6-8 in the Southeast Conference.

Key returning: Ethan VanSchepen (6-3 So, F, 16.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg), Graham Visser (6-1, Sr.), Levi Ouren (6-1, Jr.).

Key newcomers: Evan Miller (6-3, Fr., F), Joe Grenz (6-5, So., F), Owen Larson (6-0, Jr.).

Outlook: The Lions have just one returning starter back in sophomore Ethan VanSchepen, but coach Tom Bance has high hopes. “I think we should be competitive in every game,” he said. “Even though we don't have a lot of varsity experience, these guys put a lot of time in the offseason playing and working on their game.” Bance lists Spring Grove and Lyle/Pacelli as the Southeast Conference favorites. “In the section, I think Hayfield will again be the team to beat, with Spring Grove, Rushford-Peterson and Goodhue in the mix,” Bance said.

SOUTHLAND REBELS

Head coach: Scott Koenigs (15th season, 227-139 record).

Last season: The Rebels finished 18-7 overall and 12-3 in SEC play.

Key returners: Gavin Nelsen (5-9, Jr., G, 6.0 ppg), Nick Edland (6-6, Jr., F, 6.0 ppg) and Andrew Timm (6-2, Jr., F, 6.0 ppg), Cale Wehrenberg (6-0, Sr., G, 4.0 ppg), Sam Boe (6-2, Jr., F), Jonas Wiste (5-9, Jr., G), Noah Bauer (5-11, Jr., G), Riley Jax (5-11, Jr., G), Travis Kirtz (5-11, Jr., G).

Newcomers: Cole Miller (6-2, So., F), Noah Goergen (5-11, So., G), Tyson Stevens (5-9, So., G), Maverick Hanna Noah Goergen (5-11, So., G).

Outlook: The Rebels return a pair of starters in Gavin Nelsen and Andrew Timm and Nick Edland was a starter before missing the final 18 games with an injury. Southland graduated two 20-point per game scorers so need to find someone to set up if it wants to compete in the conference and section. “We have the toughest section in the state every year,” coach Scott Koenigs said. “I believe we will get much better as the year goes on.”

SPRING GROVE LIONS

Head coach: Wade Grinde (27th year, 510-191 record).

Last season: The Lions finished 24-5, 14-0 in the SEC and lost to eventual state champion Hayfield in Section 1A semifinals.

Key returning: Tysen Grinde (6-3, Sr., G, 16 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 4.8 spg), Elijah Solum (6-1, Jr., G, 15.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.9 apg), Jaxon Strinmoen (6-5, Jr., F, 6.4 ppg, 4.7 rbg), Jacob Olerud (6-1, Jr., G, 4.4 ppg), Caleb Griffin (5-10, Sr., G, 3.2 ppg), Hunter Holland (5-9, Sr., G, 2.4 ppg).

Key newcomers: Ethan Crouch (6-4, Jr., F), Isaac Nerstad (5-10, Jr., G).

Outlook: The Lions lose just one starter from last year’s 24-win team and is headed by All-SEC picks Tysen Grinde and Elijah Solum. Spring Grove has some good overall size and athletes as many of the top players were on the Nine-Man state runner-up football team. The Lions are the favorite to claim another SEC title and will also be among the teams to beat in Section 1A. “Having only lost one senior last year and an off-season of improvement we feel we can compete with anyone on our schedule,” coach Wade Grinde said.

Hayfield junior center Zander Jacobson (3) returns to the starting lineup after helping the Vikings win a second straight Class A state title in 2022. The Vikings should again be Gopher Conference, Section 1A and state contenders during the 2022-23 season. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin file photo

GOPHER CONFERENCE

HAYFIELD VIKINGS

Head coach: Chris Pack (23rd season, 358-249 record).

Last season: The Vikings finished 32-2, 16-0 in Gopher Conference and repeated as the Class A state champions.

Key returners: Isaac Matti (6-1, Sr., PG. 20.7 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 4.5 apg, Prep Hoops Class A Player, 1,546 career points), Ethan Pack (6-0, Sr., G, 15.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.4 apg, 106 made 3-pointers, 793 career points), Zander Jacobson (6-4, Jr., C, 8.6 ppg, 8.5 ppg, 1.7 apg).

Key newcomers: Trent Jellum (6-3, Jr., F), Isaac Fjerstad (6-3, Jr., F), Damarri Boysen (6-1, Jr., F), William Gillette (6-0, Sr., G), Jack Beck (6-0, Sr., F), Jaden Gerhart (5-10, Sr., G).

Outlook: The Vikings return three starters from last year’s state championship team and should be primed for another elite season. Matti and Ethan Pack were both All-Conference and the up-and-coming Jacobson was honorable mention. “We expect to be in contention for conference, section, and state championships once again this season,” coach Chris Pack said. “We are preseason No. 1-ranked in Class A, so expectations are high.” Section 1A will be loaded, with Goodhue, Spring Grove, and Lyle/Pacelli as other top contenders.

KENYON-WANAMINGO KNIGHTS

Head coach: Brent Lurken (5th season, 37-64 record).

Last season: The Knights finished 21-7 overall, 13-3 in the Gopher Conference and lost in the Section 1A quarterfinals to Spring Grove.

Key returners: Alex Lee (6-1, Sr., F), Colton Steberg (6-2, Jr., F), AJ Higginbottom (6-0, Sr., G), Zach Mason (6-2, Jr., F).

Key newcomers: Cal Luebke (Sr., F, ACL tear last year), Jase Graves (Sr., G), Lorenzo Stucci (Sr., G).

Outlook: The Knights do not have any returning starters and will battle in both a strong Gopher Conference and a tough Section 1A field. Hayfield will again be a challenge in both the conference and section. Coach Brent Lurken said other tough Section 1A teams include Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Goodhue and Rushford-Peterson.

TRITON COBRAS

Head coach: Zak Hanegraaf (8th year, 72-108 record).

Last season: The Cobras finished 16-12 overall,10-6 in the Gopher Conference.

Key returners: Boe Munnikhuysen, Matt Roussopoulos.

Key newcomers: Jayce Leonardo (Jr., G), Pierce Petersohn (Fr., G), Kaeden Ellingson (Jr., G).

Outlook: The Cobras lost their top players from a year ago, but coach Zak Hanegraff believes the team can be among the division leaders in the conference race. “I feel we should be competitive and finish towards the top of our side,” Hanegraff said. He lists Maple River and Hayfield as the league favorites.

