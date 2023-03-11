6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Boys basketball: Goodhue rallies from 10 down in the second half to advance to Section 1A title game

No. 1 Goodhue overcame a 46-36 deficit in the second half to beat No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli 54-51 in Section 1A boys basketball semifinal play.

Carl Truckenmiller.jpg
Lyle/Austin Pacelli boys basketball coach Carl Truckenmiller, kneeling, instructs his team during a timeout during Section 1A boys basketball semifinal play on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. No. 1 seed Goodhue rallied to defeat No. 4 L/P 54-51.
Guy N. Limbeck / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
March 11, 2023 03:24 PM

This article will be updated later today with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — There is no quit in the Goodhue boys basketball team.

The Wildcats, seeded No. 1 in the Section 1A tournament, found itself down 46-36 with nine minutes to play against No. 4 Lyle/Austin Pacelli in the semifinals on Saturday. Goodhue then cranked up its defensive pressure and went on to post a 54-51 victory.

“This team just doesn’t give up,” Goodhue coach Matt Halverson said. “They don’t panic, they don’t make double mistakes. Even if they make one mistake, they respond.”

When the Wildcats were in a hole, they used their defense to claw back into the game. Some defense traps led to some huge turnovers and helped the Wildcats end the game on an 18-5 run.

Will Opsahl had 14 of his 22 points in the second half for Goodhue. Jed Ryan and Luke Roschen hit big back-to-back 3-pointers to help the Wildcats start their comeback when they were down 46-36.

Adam Poncelet, who had eight of his 10 points in the second half, had two big inside baskets late. His hoop with 3:22 left gave Goodhue the lead for good at 49-48. His then scored 1:18 left after an L/P turnover to give Goodhue a 52-48 lead.

The Athletics then missed three 3-pointers on their next possession. Will Opsahl finally snared a rebound for Goodhue and made two free throws with 24 seconds to put the margin at 54-48.

Buay Koak, who finished concluded his stellar career with 23 points, hit a 3-pointer for L/P with to cut the margin to three in the closing seconds. The Athletics would not get a chance to tie the score, however, as Goodhue closed out the win

Goodhue (25-3) will face No. 2 Spring Grove (28-1) in the section title game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Mayo Civic Arena.

Goodhue 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 51
LYLE/AUSTIN PACELLI (51)
Hunter Bauer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jake Truckenmiller 14 P, 4 3-PT; Trey Anderson 2 P; Mac Nelson 6 P, 2 3-PT; Landon Meyer 3 P, 1 3-PT; Buay Koak 23 P, 4 3-PT.
GOODHUE (54)
Justin Buck 5 P; Will Opsahl 22 P, 2 3-PT; Tristan King 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jed Ryan 3 P, 1 3-PT; Adam Poncelet 10 P; Luke Roschen 11 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: 27, GOOD 20.
Free throws: 3-6, GOOD 9-18.
Three-point goals: 12, GOOD 7. Field goals: LP 18-46, GOOD 19-40. Rebounds: LP 30, GOOD 24

Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
