Boys basketball: Peters' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifts P-E-M past Lake City in Section 1AA title gam

ROCHESTER — Plainview-Elgin-Millville knows a thing or two about playing an instant classics in the Section 1AA boys basketball tournament championship game.

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs played a heart-pounding, nail-biting thriller only this time they came out on top.

Last year P-E-M suffered a heart-breaking triple-overtime loss to Caledonia in the section finals. But on Thursday, senior Kaiden Peters drained an improbable 3-point shot at the buzzer to snap a tie and lift the second-seeded Bulldogs past No. 1 Lake City 58-55 at Mayo Civic Arena.

The Bulldogs had the ball in the frontcourt with 1.7 seconds to play. Figuring 6-foot-7 standout Aeron Stevens was going to be double-teamed, the play was designed for Peters to take the shot. The left-handed Peters took the in-bounds pass, a few dribbles at the top of the key and launched the winning 3-pointer.

“I was just going to take the shot and see what I got,” Peters said. “Just kind of a Hail Mary shot. Just a couple of dribbles and threw it up. It’s amazing.”

The bucket started a wild celebration for P-E-M and stunned top-seeded Lake City, which entered ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA.

"It's just the best feeling in the world," Stevens said. "It's just amazing."

Stevens play was amazing all game as he finished with 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Steven came out hot and scored 17 points in the first half. He helped P-E-M build a quick 14-2 lead, but Lake City rallied to take a 29-27 lead at the break.

Ryan Heise, a 6-9 senior, had 12 of his 15 points in the first half. Junior guard Hunter Lorenson scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for the Tigers (28-2).

Lake City had opened the season with a 76-57 win over P-E-M.

P-E-M plays in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 21 in Minneapolis at either Target Center or Williams Arena. The seedings for the state tournament will be announced in the next few days.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Lake City 55

No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (58)

Brady Herber 2 P, 4 R; Aeron Stevens 33 P, 6 R, 7 A, 4 3-PT; Nick Wozney 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Chase Fogelson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 12 P, 4 R; Jameson Brinkman 5 P.

No. 1 LAKE CITY (55)

Hunter Lorenson 17 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Keegan Ryan 10 P, 3 R; Jack Meincke 3 R; Jaden Shones 9 P; Rylee Fick 4 P; Ryan Heise 15 P, 3 R, 3 3-PT.

Halftime: LC 29, PEM 27.

Free throws: PEM 9-14, LC 6-6.

Three-point goals: PEM 6-10, LC 5-8. Field goals: PEM 21-42, LC 22-40. Rebounds: PEM 23, LC 16.

