6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Boys basketball: Peters' 3-pointer at the buzzer lifts P-E-M past Lake City in Section 1AA title gam

After falling in triple overtime in the Section 1AA title game a year ago, No. 2 P-E-M bounces back to nip No. 1 Lake City 58-55 in a thriller decided in the final seconds.

Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) reacts after making the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Today at 10:17 PM

This article will be updated later tonight with additional information and quotes.

ROCHESTER — Plainview-Elgin-Millville knows a thing or two about playing an instant classics in the Section 1AA boys basketball tournament championship game.

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs played a heart-pounding, nail-biting thriller only this time they came out on top.

Last year P-E-M suffered a heart-breaking triple-overtime loss to Caledonia in the section finals. But on Thursday, senior Kaiden Peters drained an improbable 3-point shot at the buzzer to snap a tie and lift the second-seeded Bulldogs past No. 1 Lake City 58-55 at Mayo Civic Arena.

The Bulldogs had the ball in the frontcourt with 1.7 seconds to play. Figuring 6-foot-7 standout Aeron Stevens was going to be double-teamed, the play was designed for Peters to take the shot. The left-handed Peters took the in-bounds pass, a few dribbles at the top of the key and launched the winning 3-pointer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was just going to take the shot and see what I got,” Peters said. “Just kind of a Hail Mary shot. Just a couple of dribbles and threw it up. It’s amazing.”

The bucket started a wild celebration for P-E-M and stunned top-seeded Lake City, which entered ranked No. 2 in the state in Class AA.

"It's just the best feeling in the world," Stevens said. "It's just amazing."

Stevens play was amazing all game as he finished with 33 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Steven came out hot and scored 17 points in the first half. He helped P-E-M build a quick 14-2 lead, but Lake City rallied to take a 29-27 lead at the break.

Ryan Heise, a 6-9 senior, had 12 of his 15 points in the first half. Junior guard Hunter Lorenson scored 13 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for the Tigers (28-2).

Lake City had opened the season with a 76-57 win over P-E-M.

P-E-M plays in the Class AA state quarterfinals on Tuesday, March 21 in Minneapolis at either Target Center or Williams Arena. The seedings for the state tournament will be announced in the next few days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 58, Lake City 55
No. 2 PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (58)
Brady Herber 2 P, 4 R; Aeron Stevens 33 P, 6 R, 7 A, 4 3-PT; Nick Wozney 3 P, 4 R, 1 3-PT; Chase Fogelson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kaiden Peters 12 P, 4 R; Jameson Brinkman 5 P.
No. 1 LAKE CITY (55)
Hunter Lorenson 17 P, 3 R, 1 3-PT; Keegan Ryan 10 P, 3 R; Jack Meincke 3 R; Jaden Shones 9 P; Rylee Fick 4 P; Ryan Heise 15 P, 3 R, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: LC 29, PEM 27.
Free throws: PEM 9-14, LC 6-6.
Three-point goals: PEM 6-10, LC 5-8. Field goals: PEM 21-42, LC 22-40. Rebounds: PEM 23, LC 16.

Guy N. Limbeck
By Guy N. Limbeck
Guy N. Limbeck is a Rochester native who has been working at a daily newspaper since 1981. He has worked at the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Guy at 507-285-7724 or glimbeck@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Photos: Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA boys basketball championship on March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 10:55 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Stewartville vs. Austin Girls Basketball Section 1AAA Championsh
Prep
State girls basketball tournament pairings
March 16, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Boys basketball: Spring Grove holds off hard-charging Goodhue to win Section 1A title
March 16, 2023 08:39 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A Boys Basketball Championship
Prep
Photos: Goodhue, Spring Grove Section 1A boys basketball championship on March 16, 2023
March 16, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
E34A77E8-2BBD-4668-B3BF-A1C9C649C190.jpeg
Prep
Hayfield shakes off troubles, finds a way into state girls semifinals
March 16, 2023 05:39 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Cole Thomas Thielen
Local
Man sentenced to over 4 years for Stewartville stabbing
March 16, 2023 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Downtown Rochester
Health
Study: Rochester boasts best ratio of primary care providers to patients in US
March 16, 2023 03:26 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden